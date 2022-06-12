Marion Obafemi says when people are hurting, they hurt other people. So addressing a rise in crime and violence means putting a balm on those who are hurting.
“One of the things that we have to understand is that people are hurting here in Marshall, they’ve hurting all over the United States because of this crime element,” Obafemi said. “So we need a balm to rub on, to ease somebody’s pain. We know that people who are hurt, they hurt other people. So we have some people who are hurting, these young men are hurting. And they’re hurting other people because they don’t understand how to remedy their own problems. And we have become a little bit distanced from them; we don’t know how to engage them such way we can bring a solution to them.”
Obafemi, with P.A.T.C.H.E.S. Inc, spoke Saturday at the G.W. Carver Community Center in Marshall. Obafemi is hoping to partner with the City of Marshall to work on reducing crime and uplifting young men who feel disconnected from the community.
P.A.T.C.H.E.S. is a nonprofit organization founded in 2002 to provide advice, guidance, information and assistance to youth and their families to try to reduce crime and delinquency. The goal is to turn at-risk youth into people who are involved and bettering their community — patching together acts of love to make a quilt that covers the community, the group says.
Calling his program “The Balm.com,” Obafemi said the idea is that these young men need a balm, something to soothe their hurt.
Part of that is the “4-H Factors”: hurt, help, healing and hope. Obafemi says the community needs to work on helping young people heal from their hurt and find hope and help from everyone in the community. He talked Saturday of turning young men’s lives around and getting them off the streets by becoming more involved and engaged with them. He also talked about getting the youth themselves involved so they can directly speak as to what they need from the community.
“So we’re going to build a bridge so to speak, we’re gonna fix that gap, so to speak, to discuss that we’re going to talk about, and because of their hurt, we have a high violent crime and murder rate,” he said. “Because they engaging in an altercations, they’re doing a lot of shooting, there’s not a fighting going on, because they are hurting. And they can’t express themselves in a way we understand and communicate in a way we can interpret. What they’re saying is they’re saying I’m hurt. And they’re saying, listen, come and get me (off of the streets)”.
Obafemi says his group’s intention is provide a spiritual solution to a social problem. They want to work with the city, community leaders, social workers, schools. families and other stakeholders and agencies to address problems stemming from crime. While law enforcement is a key partner in reducing crime, Obafemi says they cannot be the sole solution.
Obafemi also has plans for an upcoming He Inspires Me banquet, to celebrate young men in the community who have made a difference in the community, in July. As a surprise before Saturday’s meeting, he recognized three of those men and thanked them for all that they do.
“You know, we have a lot of things going on that we see in the news about a young men who are doing some heinous things and heinous crimes, but there’s always have to be a balance,” he said. “You know, some people want to acknowledge the fact that we do have a few good men still not doing great things, despite all the obstacles that we face in life, all the challenges of life, they still overcame, they’re still overcoming and being a good person.”