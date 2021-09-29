The Marshall Pet Adoption Center received a visit from New York-based animal rescue groups on Tuesday, dropping off over 9,000 pounds of donated supplies from North Shore Animal League for victims of the recent Louisiana hurricane.
The MPAC has been collecting supplies for hurricane victims throughout the month.
Staff members and volunteers from the Friends of Marshall animals were on site for the donation, receiving help unloading the supplies from the Wiley College Baseball team, and Head Coach Kendrick Biggs.
Biggs said that 59 college baseball players made their way to the shelter Tuesday morning, helping to unload in 15 minutes what took the North Shore Animal League two days to fully pack into the bus.
“It is just so great to have them all here,” Director Shelly Godwin said.
Pet supplies including dog and cat food, cat litter, toys and leashes were all stacked and organized by the player, before they took a quick break to play with the many adoptable animals currently at the shelter.
“This really helps a lot,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “We’re so grateful for our friends up north.”
Baseball volunteers then assisted in loading 36 dogs and four cats that are schedule to be transported up North for adoption.
MPAC staff and volunteers were joined by members of PAWS 4 Life, Nacogdoches Humane Society, Hope for Paws, Hand in Paw Friends, Bossier City Animal Shelter, Friends of Jefferson Animals and Nicholas Pet Haven on Tuesday.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, PIO Lt. Len Ames and Mayor Amy Ware were also on sight to welcome the guests and thanks them for their donation.
“This is just so wonderful, to have all of these students out here to help with such a large donation,” Ware said.
The MPAC is always looking for more volunteers or donated supplies. Community members can learn more about how to volunteer with the organization at www.marshalltexas.net/159/Animal-Control.