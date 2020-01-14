Citizens need to be aware of lane closures in downtown Marshall on North Washington Street while the Perkins Building is being demolished.
On Dec. 12, the city of Marshall City Commission approved reconstruction of the Perkins Building at 206 N. Washington Street the downtown area. This building has served as the Bealls Department store, several restaurants, retail locations and an insurance company before the city of Marshall purchased the building in 2009.
In 2014, the unsafe conditions and roof issues made the building unusable. On Monday, the city closed the northbound lane of North Washington Street in the 200 block to allow Casey Slone Construction to set up construction dumpsters and protective fencing.
The southbound lane and parking spots will be open to the community. The project will include the total demolition, disposal and reconstruction of the slab foundation as well as asbestos removal.
“The Perkins Building is not a traditional reconstruction as the building is in the middle of a downtown block with buildings to each side and behind this structure. Furthermore, all debris must be hand carried through the door to protect the architectural integrity of the building’s façade. Local contractor, Casey Slone Construction, has promised a speedy process of 45 to 60 days in order to complete the project and return traffic to normal,” Wes Morrison, City of Marshall Director of Community and Economic Development said.