Northeast Texas Habitat Beat the Heat program is helping people stay cooler and healthier at home this summer. The program provides delivery and installation of window air conditioning units and fans for elderly individuals, persons with disabilities and homes with children under age six who do not have a functioning cooling system.
Each year hundreds become critically ill or die from extreme heat in Texas. According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the U.S.
“This area regularly sees temperatures soaring into the nineties and even over 100 degrees,” said Cheryl Webb, Family Services Manager. “We don’t want anyone to become a heat illness statistic because they didn’t have a way to stay cool.”
Eligible families receive one or two window air conditioning units and fans delivered and installed by Habitat. Recipients also receive a tip sheet “How to Keep Your Cool” with unit maintenance instructions and tips regarding personal comfort and home cooling.
N.E. Texas Habitat expects to serve 75 or more families in Gregg, Harrison, and Upshur County this summer and is seeking donations to help the support program. The Greater Longview United Way is a long-time financial partner in the Beat the Heat program for the Longview area. The Hallsville Lions Club recently provided the first gift to support families in Harrison County.
“Habitat is committed to partnering with residents, businesses, and other organizations to keep our most vulnerable neighbors safe,” said Chief Executive Officer La Juan Gordon. “We appreciate the Greater Longview United Way and Hallsville Lions Club kicking off the program in Gregg and Harrison counties. Their combined gifts will serve eighteen families. We know that a safe and healthy community starts with neighbors helping neighbors. Beat the Heat is a small way to make a big difference for our neighbors right now. It costs just $286 to assure that a family in your community can be healthier and cooler all summer.”
The organization is accepting financial gifts and donations of new window A.C. units and fans through July 1. To sponsor the program, call 903-236-0900 ext.202 or email director@netxhabitat.org. Donations may be mailed to N.E. Texas Habitat P.O. Box 2551 Longview Texas 75606 or made online at www.netxhabitat.org/give
Drop off donations of new window A/C units or new fans at these partner locations:
- Longview Habitat Office, 905 McCann Road, Longview
- Habitat Marshall Office, 401 S. Alamo, Marshall
- Marshall Chamber of Commerce, 110 S. Bolivar St., Marshall
- Kilgore Chamber of Commerce, 1108 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore
To apply for the Beat the Heat program, call Habitat Family Services at 903-236-0900 ext. 201 or visit our offices in Longview (905 McCann Road) or Marshall (401 S. Alamo) or email familyservices@netxhabitat.org.
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing ministry dedicated to eradicating the devastating effects of poverty housing. The organization founded in 1985 serves Gregg, Harrison, and Upshur counties.