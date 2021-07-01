Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity, Inc. recently announced that it has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Fund for Veterans Assistance-Homes for Texas Heroes program.
The grant is designated to correct health and safety hazards in the homes of military veterans residing in Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties.
2021 marks the fifth year that NE Texas Habitat has partnered with the Texas Veterans Commission to serve local veterans. The Critical Repair program focuses on disrepairs that threaten the health or safety of the occupants and home modifications that allow full accessibility for persons living with disabilities. The organization expects to repair up to 16 homes with the $200,000 award.
“The men and women who wear the uniform of our nation care for us daily, having pledged their very lives to protect our nation and its sovereignty. It is our honor to care for them by assuring that they have the opportunity to maintain their dignity and independence in a safe and healthy home environment,” said LaJuan Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of NE Texas Habitat.
The program is available to military veterans in all the counties that Northeast Texas Habitat serves. For an application and eligibility information, visit www.netxhabitat.org or call 903-236-0900 ext. 204 or visit the Habitat offices located at 905 McCann Road in Longview and 401 S. Alamo St. in Marshall.