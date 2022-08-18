The rich history of the northeast region of Harrison County, highlighting the communities of Karnack, Caddo, Uncertain and Leigh, is now available in a new book at the county museum.
Titled “The Northeast Corner of Harrison County,” the history book boasts 463 pages, consisting of 50 pages of notes and bibliography, a comprehensive index, more than 140 photos, maps, and drawings. It was penned by Marshall resident and retired college professor Dr. Rose Mary Magrill, with contributions from Pat Odom, a Karnack resident and former Karnack postmaster, and Karnack resident and Vietnam veteran John Fortune. The trio collaborated together to create the book, through research, personal accounts, interviews and more.
“I’m really excited about it,” Fortune said of the project, which has been five years in the making.
“I worked on the pictures and Rose Mary Magrill, a retired teacher did the writing; and she did a remarkable job,” he commended. “Pat Odom was the brainchild of the whole thing. She and I had talked about this for a while. Neither one of us are authors. She goes to church with Rosemary and enlisted Rosemary to help; and Rosemary just took the ball and ran with it and did an outstanding job.”
“Not many communities get their history recorded as well as this is,” said Fortune.
The museum is pleased to announce a special book signing for the project, set for Saturday on the second floor West Gallery of Memorial City Hall at 110 E. Houston St. The program will begin at 11 a.m. Books will be available for purchase until 2 p.m.
Fortune said they are looking forward to Saturday’s event and anticipate a great crowd.
“As many mailings as we sent out, if a small percentage shows up, we’ll have a lot of people,” he teased.
Some highlights in the book include early settlements, landmarks, religious and educational activities, oil and gas exploration, political experiences, and renowned notables such as former First Lady Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Taylor Johnson and legendary rodeo barrel racer Martha Arthur Josey.
Fortune said the bulk of material was made possible by researching the archives of the News Messenger.
“The News Messenger played a big part in this, through their archives that we were able to use on newspapers.com,” said Fortune. “We couldn’t have done the book without it. I enjoyed it a lot.
“The authors are grateful to all the people from the northeastern part of Harrison County who reported to the Marshall newspapers, beginning in the 19th century, about the happenings in their communities; to The Marshall News Messenger for making all their old files available; and to the same newspaper for allowing their collection of negatives to be searched and copied for possible use in this book,” the authors wrote in the preface of the book.
The authors also thanked the many individuals who shared their photos and memories for readers’ pleasure. Those individuals particularly included Dorothy Grant, Sandra Summers Philips, Charles Gillis, Billy Powell and Frances Dahmer Hare. The authors also recognized Ernestine Rice, Ann Brannon, Marilyn Winters and Ray Polk for loaning their yearbooks and directories for the project.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have also shared material from their files,” the authors noted. “Laura-Ashley Overdyke, Robert Speight, Dorothy Ray Fortune Hayner and Paul Fortune reviewed and commented on some draft chapters of the book, while Richard Magrill and Richard LeTourneau read and commented on the entire text.”
The authors also thanked John Kemp for his helpful guidance on the formatting of the book. They also expressed appreciation to Eliza Bacon and Diane Jones for assistance with the cover design.
The authors additionally noted their gratitude to Larry Howard, for allowing the use of his father Howard Howard’s painting to adorn the cover. Lastly, the authors thanked the staff of the county museum for their support throughout the project.
“Staff and volunteers at the Harrison County Historical Museum Research Library have been encouraging throughout the entire project,” the authors stated.
More on the book can be found on the website, karnackhistory.com. Fortune encourages the public to also come out to Saturday’s book signing to purchase a copy and enjoy a meet and greet with the authors.
“This book makes a good glimpse into Karnack’s history and what happened before us,” said Fortune. “It offers a good view of what our ancestors did.
“It brings us from the 1830s to the present, and very few communities have the good fortune of having such a good history written about it; and I attribute all that to Rosemary,” he said.