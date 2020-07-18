Bob Snead — nationally acclaimed Buffalo Soldiers-themed artist, decorated Vietnam veteran and friend to Marshall — passed away this past Saturday, in his home in Prosper after a courageous battle with advanced stage colon cancer.
He was age 84.
Snead considered Marshall home as well as it was his place of residence for a couple of years and also served as home to his daughter Karen Partee and son-in-law, former Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines Director Bryan Partee.
Snead’s final resting place will be befittingly amongst the more than 400,000 other military heroes in Arlington National Cemetery, the country’s largest military gravesite. The retired Army aviator will be interred there as soon as the cemetery’s schedule permits, family said.
“We have to work on their schedule,” said son-in-law Bryan Partee. “They said it could be as few as 10 days or up to three months.”
The news of his passing came as quite a shock to local community members who had the pleasure of not only meeting him, but getting acquainted with his prolific works that sought to not only entertain, but educate all generations.
“We were just talking on how much he meant to us and how honored we were to know him and how amazing he was with dealing with his health problems,” said Bonnie Strauss with Michelson Museum of Art, sharing how the museum had the pleasure of featuring Snead in an art exhibit last spring .
“He still was a scholar, a researcher, an artist; but mainly when he talked to young people or just various groups about what was close to his heart or what his research had found out, it would move you,” said Strauss. “It really would.
“He was a wonderful man, he was a patriot. I think it meant a lot to him being a grandfather and a father,” she said.
Travis Keeney, a veteran and chairman of the Chamber’s military affairs committee, was delighted to invite Snead to serve as guest speaker for the 2019 annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Keeney met Snead after the artist started getting some of his art framed in Marshall.
“He invited me to come and view his artwork,” Keeney recalled.
The two formed a friendship and Keeney, a fellow veteran, was honored to accept Snead’s invitation to join him in a featured interview with a Tyler news station.
“We just kind of became quick friends and I was just very interested in his story,” said Keeney.
Snead made a lasting impression on him.
“I invited him to speak at the Memorial Day ceremony for Marshall,” said Keeney. “He has a gift of not only being kind and helpful to people but also public speaking. That obviously comes through a natural ability, but also his experiences.
“He was just full of energy, even up to his last days,” said Keeney. “He’s highly decorated in combat and even after his 30 –year career in the Army he went on to become very renowned in his artwork.”
Not only was Snead highly respected in El Paso where he settled his family, but all over the country.
“His artwork is on display in the Texas governor’s mansion and at West Point, the (United States) Military Academy,” said Keeney. “He’s just an all-around very good man.”
Strauss recalled Snead sharing that his art interest initially started with beautiful wildlife.
“He enjoyed that, but then realized that he had a story to tell of what he had lived through, and what he knew about the first black soldiers in the West to fight with the Army — the Buffalo soldiers,” said Strauss.
Notable Historian and Artist
His exhibit in Marshall was titled “Buffalo Solider Comes Home to Texas: The Works of Bob Snead”
“For all of his exhibit, he had researched what he painted, so they were more or less illustrations of true stories of heroism and beginnings and the expansion of the West and their part in it,” said Strauss.
Strauss said the museum staff had visited the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum in Houston before, and through the museum and Snead’s stories, they gained more awareness about the soldiers, which were the all-Black 9th and 10th Calvary Regiments of the U.S. Army, who mainly served on the Western frontier following the American Civil War.
“It all came together,” she said.
Strauss said they were happy to be able to get further documentation of such an important part of history through the storytelling talents of Snead.
“It was an important part of our history,” she said. “I want especially our children to know these things. And he was so good in explaining it.”
Strauss recalled the excitement that came with the news of Snead being in town to showcase the prolific artist. She recalled a TV show coming to film Snead at the Michelson, and how others eagerly anticipated on meeting him.
“He built up quite a following,” said Strauss. “His wonderful wife supported him. People just couldn’t get enough of him.”
Strauss said she was most amazed with how humble Snead was.
“He just wasn’t wanting acclaim for himself, it was for his people, his stories, his country,” she said.
Even in his most challenging times with his health, Snead would always find the strength to share his love of art, storytelling and history with others.
“He was so wonderful and sometimes people would come down and ask for him and we’d say: ‘Well, we’ll call and we’ll see and he may have been just a little sick that day, but he’d get dressed and come up here,” said Strauss. “You can tell by the time he left he’d feel a lot better.”
Snead’s collection not only featured his colorful works of the Buffalo Soldiers, but also a painting of his helicopter from Vietnam.
“Sometimes Vietnam veterans would come in,” said Strauss. “They’d stand there and talk about experiences. It was just something I would always remember.”
Strauss said, to this day, she has a painting from Snead’s opening reception at the Michelson hanging up in her office. Keeney said he has a painting of Snead’s displayed in his office, too.
“It’ll be there forever,” said Keeney.
Besides his works, Keeney will always remember Snead’s warm nature, strength, public service and rich legacy of military service.
“He was battling a pretty aggressive cancer, I believe, for many years, and a lot of people didn’t even know it,” said Keeney. “He just had a wonderful personality about him.”
“Beyond that, he had many years of military service, multiple Purple Hearts, multiple Vietnam Crosses of Gallantry. He was always willing to lend a hand.
“I was pretty sad to hear that he passed,” Keeney shared. “He left a really good legacy. He wouldn’t want anyone to be sad. His legacy of art and service (will live on).”
A historian and actor, Snead was also known for one-man play called “Held in Trust: The Story of Lt. Henry Ossian Flipper,” about the life, mistreatment and ultimate redemption of the first Black graduate of West Point Military Academy. According to the publication, El Paso Matters, the one-man show was broadcast by PBS, and performed around the globe.
“He (also) did the play several times in East Texas and specifically Marshall,” said Partee.
Honors
In the Army, Snead worked his way up the ranks of chief warrant officer. According to his daughter, Karen Partee, he served four tours of duty in Vietnam, earning among other commendations, 41 air medals, three Purple Hearts, three Vietnam Crosses of Gallantry with Silver Star, two Bronze Stars with V-Devices and the Master Aviator Badge.
As an advocate for arts education, Snead was appointed by former Gov. George W. Bush to the Texas Commission on the Arts and as the designated artist on the committee to design the Texas State Quarter, Karen noted. He also served as an artist-in-residence for the University of Teas at El Paso African American Studies in 1998.