Lloyd May “Cissy” Stewart Lale, notable journalist, historian and wife of former Marshall city commissioner and fellow historian Max S. Lale, passed away on Monday, leaving a rich legacy that’s forever etched through the power of her pen.
“Cissy Lale, like her late husband Max, was an extraordinary person who cared tremendously for the people of Harrison County, as well as the history of the county. They were very close to the Greg and Gail Beil family, and together, they helped to promote several events that encouraged historic preservation throughout East Texas,” said Thomas Speir, past president of the Harrison County Historical Commission where Cissy Lale served as a long-time board member. “She continued to serve as an inactive member of the Harrison County Historical Commission up until the time of her death.”
Lale died quietly early Monday morning in Fort Worth where she resided, her niece Suzie Torres, said. She was 96.
Her graveside service is set for 11 a.m., Monday, May 11, at Greenwood Cemetery in Fort Worth.
“She will be missed by us all,” said Speir.
Lale, a Port Arthur native, worked as women’s editor of The Marshall News Messenger in 1945. She then had a short stint as editor of the Cleburne Times Review before joining the Fort Worth Star-Telegram where she worked as a reporter, art and fashion writer, women’s editor, photographer and columnist from 1949 until her retirement in 1987.
Reminiscing on her work, the Star Telegram noted that she was the newspaper’s society columnist for decades and covered lavish parties in the heyday of Texas big oil. Additionally, “she championed women not by protesting but simply by writing about women leaders and charity causes relentlessly in a time when the Star-Telegram living section was still called ‘Woman’s World.’ Some of her memorable news coverage included inaugurations, and Lucy Johnson’s White House wedding.
In 1982, she covered the filming of Marshall native and renowned journalist Bill Moyers’ Emmy-Award winning “Marshall Texas/Marshall Texas,” film for the Star Telegram. It was a segment of “Max Lale Day”, hosted on the town square to honor Max Lale, who was Marshall’s leading historian, and a then friend of Cissy’s, prior to their 1983 marriage.
“She and Max were very close friends of mine and I think they made a big impact on our community,” said former Marshall Mayor Audrey Kariel.
“They made us aware of the beauty of our history,” said Kariel. “That’s part of their legacy to Marshall.”
Following Cissy Lale’s retirement, then Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Gib Lewis honored her with House Resolution 97, celebrating her work as a columnist and her contributions to the preservation of Fort Worth’s rich heritage.
Harrison County/State Impact
In addition to her life in Fort Worth, she also made her mark and home in Harrison County, serving alongside her husband, Max, who was not only a former city commissioner, but president of the Chamber of Commerce, a fellow historian, author and retired newspaper writer and publisher.
“They were both such accurate observers of history and of news. It goes hand-in-hand,” said Kariel. “They both lived long full lives and they gave of themselves. And I, for one, am most appreciative of all they did for us, what their lives have meant for us.”
“They didn’t just affect Marshall, they didn’t just affect Fort Worth, they affected our state,” she added.
Max and Cissy Lale were both presidents of the East Texas Historical Association. They were also both past presidents of the Texas State Historical Association, making history as the first husband-and-wife to serve in this capacity.
“For both of them to have been president of that organization is amazing,” said Kariel.
Each was instrumental in shepherding the New Handbook of Texas to publication, according to a lectures series on the Lale family.
A historian herself, Kariel said her own personal collection of research consists of two treasured articles, separately written by the Lales.
“One is written by Cissy, back in the 40s when she lived in Marshall, before she married,” shared Kariel. “This was right after World War II. To me, those were the two most important historical documents that I found in my whole time of researching.
“The essence of their wonderful journalism talents, plus their historical knowledge and their minds of wanting to record history made history come alive to me, personally,” said Kariel. “And they were two very special people to me, and I think to Marshall, and will always live in my heart and I hope they’ll live in the hearts of Marshall.”
In February 2011, Cissy Lale expressed how honored she was to witness Harrison County receive the honor of the prestigious Lucille Terry Preservation Award for the restoration of the historic county courthouse. The Lales were private donors of the historic county courthouse restoration as Max left $50,000 in his will to help complete the project.
The Lale family is also connected to two of the county’s historic trails, the Max S. Lale Trail and the Stagecoach Trace. According to the Harrison County website, both maps were created by Max Lale in 1982 and contain structures and historical markers that Max Lale considered important to Harrison County. Max Lale also wrote several of the county’s historical markers.
Kariel said one of the last things Cissy Lale wanted to do in regard to enriching the county’s history was to bring her husband’s research back to Marshall to be gifted to the county museum.
“I just think she and Max knew the treasures of Marshall’s history and tried to explain that to all the rest of us,” said Kariel. “I learned so much from both of them.”
“And they both loved the museum,” she added. “I can see people going and out of it using their work.”
Becky Palmer, director of the Harrison County Historical Museum, noted that Max Lale was one of the founders of the Harrison County Historical Museum. Several of his books on East Texas history are available in the museum’s gift shop.
“Cissy was a great supporter and contributed much of his Harrison County research to our library,” Palmer said, noting the research is in the museum’s Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center.
Kariel said she knew she could always count on the Lales’ work as a footprint for fellow historians.
“Both of those individuals did their part to make sure our history (stayed alive),” she said of the Lales. “Cissy talked about both Marshall and Fort Worth. They weren’t just two friends to me; they were good friends to Marshall.”