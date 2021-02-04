HALLSVILLE — Some Hallsville ISD students have a new and innovative way to search for their next new book, thanks to the new book vending machines recently added at two of the district’s campuses.
The district’s Hallsville North Elementary School and Hallsville Intermediate 4 and 5 School campuses recently received new book vending machines, which allows students to earn a token that they can then use to purchase a brand new book of their choice out of the vending machines.
“My husband showed me a post on Facebook with the book vending machines and I thought it was a very cool idea,” Hallsville Intermediate School Librarian Melanie Dulaney said Wednesday. “I went to our campus leadership and we were able to buy two book vending machines out of school incentive money.”
Dulaney thought her fourth and fifth grade campuses at the Intermediate School were the first in the district to get access to the book vending machines when she found out Hallsville North Elementary School purchased one last year.
“So now we have three book vending machines here at Hallsville ISD, one at Hallsville North Elementary School and one here at our fourth grade Intermediate campus and one at our fifth grade Intermediate campus,” Dulaney said.
Dulaney said book vending machines are a relatively new concept.
“They’re so very cool and we’re finding people really haven’t seen them before,” she said. “These creative great incentives for our students by encouraging them to do something right or good and then they will get a token to purchase a book. Each teacher at the Intermediate campuses will receive one token a month to award to a student they notice doing an extraordinary act of kindness, or showing improvements on their benchmarks, or maybe it will be one of intervention kids that makes gains one month.”
Dulaney said the vending machines are filled with a diversity of books from different reading genres and different reading levels.
“The challenge going forward will be to keep enough new books in stock to keep the machines filled with a great diversity of books,” she said.
Community members are invited to make a financial gift to any of the campuses that can be specifically used to purchase new books for the vending machines or they can donate new books by calling the district for a recommended list of books to choose from.
“Students will visit the book vending machines once a month at the Intermediate campuses and twice a month at North Elementary and they’ll be able to use their token to select a new book of their choice to take home and keep,” Dulaney said. “This is a great way to encourage students to continue reading and to begin building their own library at home.”
Dulaney said after posting the book vending machines on social media, she received donated books from two authors.
“The students pass by the machines every day here when they come in the school or go out for recess and they are so excited to begin using them,” she said.
Dulaney is set to host a ribbon cutting on the Intermediate students’ first days to use the machines, with the fourth graders set for Feb. 17 and the fifth graders set for Feb. 18.