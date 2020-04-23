HALLSVILLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report this week regarding a fatal plane crash that killed a family of three and their friend, last March, near Hallsville.
The crash occurred March 9, 2019, taking the lives of Huffman resident and pilot William Robert Kendrick, 51, Rebecca Marsh Kendrick, 47, of Huffman, Kaycee Ann Kendrick, 27, of Farmers Branch and Coty Ray Shrum, 25, of Farmers Branch when the small plane they were flying in encountered bad weather outside of Hallsville.
The Cessna T337C plane was carrying the group from Dallas to New Orleans when it crashed three miles south of Hallsville on private property around 7 p.m., Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said.
“The aircraft lost altitude and crashed in a wooded area,” Dark said, at the time.
According to the NTSB’s final report, the inclement weather along with the pilot’s lack of experience led to the crash.
“The non-instrument-rated private pilot and three passengers departed on a cross-country flight in a multi-engine airplane, even though the pilot did not hold multi-engine rating,” the report stated.
The airplane was owned and operated by the pilot, who was operating it as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight.
According to the NTSB, the probable cause of the accident was the noninstrument-rated pilot’s improper decision to continue flight into convective weather conditions, which resulted in the airplane exceeding its maximum maneuvering speed and the subsequent in-flight breakup.
“Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s inadequate preflight weather planning and his inadequate in-flight weather avoidance of that weather,” the report states.
According to the analysis of the report, the weather was clear at the time the plane departed from the Lancaster Regional Airport about 9:30 a.m. en route to New Orleans; however, a line of thunderstorms and high winds were along the flight route.
“Radar data showed that the airplane initially flew eastward and that, after entering an area of convective weather, it turned westward, likely to avoid the area of weather,” NTSB investigators determined. “The airplane then flew northeast before resuming eastward flight and entering another area of weather. The airplane then entered a series of descending spiral turns until impact.”
A witness sighted wreckage near a roadway about 10 hours later. The airplane was found shortly after.
“Parts of the right wing were located between 1 and 3 nautical miles from the main wreckage, indicating that an in-flight breakup of the airplane had occurred,” investigators said.
The plane was destroyed during the in-flight breakup and subsequent collision with trees and terrain.
Investigators further noted that the in-flight breakup occurred because the airplane was operating above its maximum maneuvering speed, which exceeded the design load factor of the airplane.
Weather Conditions
Regarding weather investigators noted that various aviation weather products revealed that the airplane entered areas of significant inclement weather twice.
“Once the airplane entered the clouds and precipitation associated with thunderstorms, the airplane was also in areas that were favorable for icing conditions,” the report states.
There was no evidence that the pilot received a weather briefing the day before or the day of the crash to warn him of conditions, although the National Weather Service issued a series of in-flight aviation weather advisories that were valid for the time surrounding the accident and the route of flight. The advisories warned of severe thunderstorms, IFR conditions, moderate turbulence, low-level wind shear, and icing.
“If he had received a weather briefing, he could have been aware of the severe thunderstorms predicted for the flight route,” investigators determined.
Investigators also noted that no flight plan was filed.
Crash Scene
A witness who was near the wreckage site around the time of the accident reported that he was waiting for the storm to come and pass through when the wind started picking up and rain began to fall.
The witness recounted a single lightning strike about ¼ mile northwest of his house. Approximately a minute later, he heard what sounded like an “air tractor”, but thought it could be static electricity or a small tornado attempting to form.
“A friend of the (Kendrick) family later reported that the airplane was missing and an alert notice was issued,” the report NTSB report notes.
The plane was discovered around 7 p.m., by a passerby who was driving down a road to go hunting.
“While driving he noticed scattered trash along a clearway above an underground pipeline in a wooded area,” the NTSB report states. “He looked further at the trash and saw that it was an airplane crash. He subsequently called 9-1-1.”
Experience
According to information from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the pilot held a private pilot certificate with an airplane single-engine land rating. The pilot’s last aviation medical examination was on August 8, 2018, during which he applied for an FAA third-class medical certificate. The pilot reported on that medical certificate application that he had accumulated 1,200 hours of total flight time and no hours of flight time in the previous six months. He was denied the medical certificate when officials learned he uses a certain diabetes medication that’s not permitted for use by pilots.
“The pilot’s logbook was found in the wreckage. The entry before the last entry was dated May 7, 2005. The last entry was dated August 23, 2018,” the NTSB report states. “The investigation was not able to determine how much total flight time the pilot had accumulated flying the accident airplane.”