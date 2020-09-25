Marshall’s Nu-Town Revitalization Group has become official this week when they were officially granted nonprofit status by the state.
Group member Tasha Williams said that the group also has officially established a new home, at 612 S. Carter Street, which they plan to renovate to become the group’s headquarters, and open an Educational Resource Center and a Youth Resource Center operating out of the building.
“It really seems unreal,” Williams said. “It’s like we came up with an idea and it is such a big dream, and then it all starts coming together.”
Anna Ansari, a Marshall native who moved to the Dallas area, said that she has been working with the group utilizing her skills as a lawyer to help the group achieve official status.
“The thing with NRG is that when they see a need unmet in the community they step up to help out, they are out in the community asking people directly what they need and they will do it,” Ansari said. “Even when they only have $20 they’d say lets use this money for a trash clean up, or what ever else they can do.”
With the official nonprofit status reached in the state Ansari said that they are now working on becoming an official 501c3.
Williams said that once they are able to do that, the group will be opened up to a wide variety of alternate revenue streams which would allow them to grow their new office and continue the work they are already doing in the community.
“Everything we have done so far has been donations, or money out of our own pockets,” Williams said. “This allows us to do so much more.”
Williams said that the group was able to pull together to do so much due to the range of help from people in the community, including building owner Michael Fraizer.
“This is all about promoting the social, economic and financial awareness of our community, and offer help in any way we can. A lot of people have to step up to do this and they have,” she said.
Williams said that the new Education Resource center will offer a variety of assistance to adults and children in the area, including resume help, tutoring for GED’s and other subjects, homework assistance, free printing and access to computers and much more.
Member of the group Chris Fraizer will be in charge of the design of the Youth Recreation Center, and said that he plans to offer different types of games for children and teens to enjoy including foosball, pool, videogames, and a variety of other recreational activities for any time, free of charge .
“We want this to be a place that children feel good going to, and parents know that they can send their kids and they will be safe and stay out of trouble,” he said.
Fraizer also added that a number of the available activities will be conditional, and that grades and behavior will be a factor in students being able to utilize these different facilities.
“If someone has a problem with their grades, they are going to go over and get help with one of our tutors until they’re caught up, or even for behavior issues we will have stuff for that too,” Fraizer said.
Once the renovation on the new building is complete, Williams said that they will celebrate by inviting the community to come together and decorate the white building with different colored hand prints.
“This was we can all come together, and really show case the diversity in our community because that is the thing that makes us all great,” Williams said.
Williams said that the group is always open for donations, and will soon be in need of more volunteers and group members.
Donations can currently be made out to the Nu-Town Revitalization Group, and sent to the groups P.O. Box 1643, Marshall, TX, 75671. For more information on the organization go to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Nu-Town-Revitalization-Group-NRG-105229591338585/.