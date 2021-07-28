It was one year ago when founder of Nu-Town Revitalization Group, or NRG, Tasha Williams faced one of the worst days of her life. On July 4, 2020 an organization she was a part of was protesting in downtown Marshall when she was threatened and verbally assaulted so severely that the police had to be contacted.
“It was a nightmare, but it made me realize that there is work to be done here,” Williams said.
She said that the event forced her to take a look at the worst that the community had to offer, and through this experience, she was able to realize that there was just as much good as there was bad.
“It was hard, it really affected me, but I also got to meet great people,” Williams said. “It inspired me to do this and to be a role model for children in our community here.”
Through this hardship, and with the help of friends both new and old, Williams created NRG, an organization centered on community activism in Marshall.
The organization officially started Aug. 1, 2020, and will celebrate one year in operation this upcoming Sunday, though Williams said that they will be celebrating Saturday during the group’s scheduled Back-to-School Bash event.
The Back-to-School Bash will round out a full year of working to give back to the community for the NRG, which Williams described as their “big bang’.
She said that for operating for only one year, the group has been very successful in organizing events and raising money to support the community in Marshall.
The group worked with the city’s previous Community and Economic Development Director Wes Morrison to hold surveys in the Newtown Neighborhood in Marshall to address issues.
Additionally, the organization partnered with the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement for Colored People (NAACP) to hold a voter registration drive that Williams said was highly successful.
“Harrison County had a ton of voters this year, and we were very proud of that,” Williams said.
The organization also worked with Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall on Thanksgiving to give away over 100 food baskets, so many in fact the organization had to drive around town in search of more people to give them away.
During the Christmas season the group also adopted children from the Angel tree to give gifts to during the holiday, as well as give away their first $500 scholarship to a local student.
“It has been a year, we have done quite a lot and it hasn’t always been good, but we did so much,” Williams said.
All of this is in addition to the groups day-to-day work, raising money to help community members pay bills, donating water to students when the school’s filter system was down, donating to other organizations events and so much more.
Williams said that they hoped to round out their first official year in operation with a successful Back-to-School Bash, an annual event previously run by Marshall Against Violence (MAV).
Williams said that President of MAV Demetria McFarland asked Williams if the organization would be interested in spear heading the event this year, and that she accepted the opportunity.
“This event is going to be huge, and it’s our first time really working on it from this side,” she said.
The event will be Saturday, July 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marshall City Park. The event will feature over 100 back packs full of school supplies being given away, along with gift cards and teachers baskets to make transitioning back to school easy for everyone.
Free food, games and extra give a ways including at least one laptop computer will take place throughout the event.
“We want it to be fun, we want everyone to come out and get what they need and also have a good time,” Williams said, “This isn’t just for students either, we want to support teachers as well.”
The event is open and free to attend for community members in Marshall and the surrounding areas.
The event is sponsored by NRG and MAV along with Crossroads Baptist Church, 245ENT, Cypress Junior Women’s Club, Unified Elite Riderzz, Unified Trail Riderz and the Dum Way Riderz.