The Nu-Town Revitalization Group (NRG) celebrated its organization’s one-year anniversary on Saturday by taking the reigns of the annual Back to School supply drive, formerly hosted each year by the Marshall Against Violence (MAV) organization.
MAV founder Demetria McFarland said Saturday she was happy to have NRG take over the annual Back to School supply drive and hopes to see other area nonprofits and organizations stepping up in similar ways in the years to come.
The NRG school supply drive on Saturday at Marshall City Park provided free back packs and school supplies for hundreds of area students.
“There were several organizations and businesses that joined in to help make this happen,” McFarland said.
The money collected by NRG, through their fundraising efforts and the assistance of area churches, businesses and other non-profits was used to purchase new back packs and school supplies for the hundreds of area students.
Also on Saturday, the students and their parents were treated to free hot dog and hamburger dinners, as well as free sno-cones. Children also had a bounce house to play in while enjoying time at the park with their family and friends.
The Marshall Public Library also provided free books for the students to take home and read.
“As a former teacher, I get excited at this time of year,” McFarland said. “I’m happy to see the parents here participating and supporting their students.”
McFarland said though MAV formerly hosted the annual back to school supply drive each year, she has happily passed the torch to the NRG and they will continue the tradition of helping area students and their parents prepare for the start of the school year.
East Texas area students are set to return to classrooms as early as Aug. 9 at some districts and some area teachers will return to campuses to begin preparing their classrooms as early as this week.
Harleton ISD students are the first in the area to return to classrooms when school begins on Aug. 9.
Waskom ISD students are next to return to school on Aug. 11.
Marshall ISD and Hallsville ISD students return to school on Aug. 12.
Elysian Fields ISD students return to school on Aug. 16.
Jefferson ISD students, and Karnack ISD students, who also follow Jefferson’s academic calendar, return to school on Aug. 18.
Next up, the NRG will host a clean-up effort in September. Details about that effort will be coming up on the NRG Facebook page or on their website.