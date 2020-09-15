The Nu Town revitalization group will host a Family Fun Day event this Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will take place at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s office building, located at 103 Young Street in Marshall and is free to attend.
Group member Tasha Williams said that the event will feature door prizes, games and music for the whole family.
Bounce houses will also be available for children to play in throughout the day.
Community members will also be treated to free food at the event, with delivery available to older community members and those who cannot attend because they are working between noon and 1 p.m. For delivery community members can call (903) 472-0250.
Group members will also be able to register the community to vote during the event, and NAACP registration will also be available as well.
Those interested in attending the event are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
For more information contact any member of the Nu Town revitalization group.