Marshall Ballet Theatre wowed audiences this past weekend as the dancers presented their second annual production of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” at Memorial City Hall.
“Last year, the Lord put it on my heart to do The Nutcracker in Marshall and make it a tradition,” said Coleen Martelly, owner and director of Martelly School of Ballet, which is the home of Marshall Ballet Theatre.
“And here we are — our second annual production — with very much support from the community,” she said last Saturday as she welcomed the crowd. “To God be all the glory.”
Opening night kicked off last Friday; two shows followed that Saturday. The production ended with a matinee on Sunday.
Martelly, choreographer and director, thanked all corporate sponsors for their support in making the ballet production a success.
“The Lord has given me so many different avenues of support. I would like to acknowledge the corporate sponsors,” said Martelly.
Corporate sponsors included Maverick Chevrolet and Marshall Ford, Love Cosmetic and General Dentistry, Doug’s General Store, Triple G Water, Vera Bank, Cypress Junior Women’s Club, McKool Smith law firm, and Royal Cypress Boutique.
“These are all the corporate sponsors, those who have provided generous donations to make this production go forth,” said Martelly.
She also acknowledged her board and expressed gratitude to the dancers’ parents.
“I’ve got business minds behind me. I’ve got a great board and they do all the legwork and all the planning and I’m just very thankful for them, for their support,” said Martelly.
“All of my mothers are great assets. All of my parents have been impeccable,” she added.
The group was thrilled to enter their second season of the Nutcracker production, which has been described as a timeless holiday classic for all ages to enjoy.
First debuted in December 1892, the two-act ballet highlights the story of a little girl, Clara, and the happenings that transpire with her family at their annual Christmas party, and leads to Clara’s dreamy adventures with her Nutcracker prince.
Martelly was pleased to have her daughter Symonne Martelly return as a featured dancer in the ballet. Symonne is currently training as a professional dancer at the Ballet West Academy in Salt Lake City. For this year’s production, Symonne starred as the coveted role of Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Queen and the lead in the Waltz of the Flowers.
Starring as the popular lead role of Clara was Carolann Love, a student at Marshall Junior High School. Joy Maertins, a student at Hallsville High School, played the role of Uncle Drosselmeyer. Adeline Love played multiple roles, including a snowflake and a scary doll.
Bridget Ryan played the role of the jester and also performed as a dancer in the Waltz of the Flowers. Adah Goldberg played a scary doll and performed in the Waltz of the Flowers.
“These are my dancers that are ‘pointe,’” Martelly noted previously regarding the advanced ballet technique.
The ballet also introduced newly recruited male dancer, Gavin Skinner, as the infamous Nutcracker Prince. Gavin is a multi-faceted football player at Marshall Junior High School, who has many talents from athletics to music and his newfound gift in dance.
Marshall Ballet Theatre worked diligently preparing for the production, with Martelly working with various dancers daily for the past month. The choreographer invited the audience to sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
“Please look at the hard work of these young people because they have worked very hard,” the director said. “I give a lot of critique and I have great expectations. So tonight is a result of those expectations in love, in Christ’s love. So please enjoy Marshall Ballet Theater’s Production of the Nutcracker.”