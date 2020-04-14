As individuals prepared for a new kind of Easter with social distancing and shelter-in-place orders thanks to the COVID-19 virus, they also had to deal with severe weather rocking the area on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, Harrison County was the only confirmed tornado in East Texas, so far.
“We are working on damage assessments in northeast Louisiana near Monroe,” NWS Meteorologist Brandi Richardson said.
Though there were several tornado warnings further west, none of those storms have had confirmed tornadoes touchdowns at this time, she said.
“We will continue to receive reports of damage in the coming days,” she said.
The NWS confirmed that the tornado in Harrison County was an EF1 tornado.
According to information released by the NWS, the tornado stayed on the ground for 7.49 miles from Scottsville to Waskom and was 100 yards wide. It lasted from 9:09 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. No fatalities and no injuries were reported. Estimated peak winds of the tornado were 107 mph.
“This storm uprooted trees and downed powerlines in the area,” the NWS stated.
According to the Enhanced Fujita Scale classifying tornadoes, an EF1 tornado falls into the ‘weak’ category.
In the city of Marshall, the tornado sirens were activated twice according to Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
In the county, three tornado warnings were issued for portions of Harrison County by the National Weather Service.
Storms left numerous individuals without power on Sunday and early Monday and additional storms rolled into the area Sunday night also causing power issues.
According to information released by SWEPCO, the first line of storms left 22,000 customers without power, mostly in Texas and Louisiana. By Sunday afternoon 14,000 customers once again had power.
However, more storms struck Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas during the late afternoon and evening, leaving a total of 64,000 customers without power by 9 a.m. Sunday.
The storms heavily damaged SWEPCO’s electric system with multiple broken poles and wires down. For example, in several locations, more than 10 poles were down on a single circuit.
Crews continue to assess damage and restore power as safely and quickly as power. Crews from SWEPCO’s sister companies – AEP Texas and Public Service Company of Oklahoma – are joining the restoration effort, along with outside contract crews. Estimated times of restoration will be provided as assessment progresses. Overall storm restoration will be a multiple-day effort.
By Monday afternoon, there were approximately 1,100 individuals without power still in the Marshall area. Restoration times are 10 p.m. on Tuesday to have 95 percent of residents restored in the Marshall area, according to SWEPCO representative Michelle Marcotte.
These storms went on to cause havoc and even deaths in Mississippi where 11 people were killed and six more died in Georgia.
In northwest Georgia, a narrow path of destruction five miles long hit two mobile home parks, killing five people and injuring five more, Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain told WAGA-TV. Another person was killed when a tree fell on a home in Cartersville, the station reported.
In Arkansas, one person was killed when a tree fell on a home in White Hall, southeast of Little Rock, the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Management said. In South Carolina, a person was found dead in a collapsed building near Seneca as an apparent tornado struck, Oconee County Emergency Management Director Scott Krein said. And in North Carolina, a person was killed by a falling tree in Davidson County, northeast of Charlotte, as high winds were blowing through, Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Burns said.
Apparent tornadoes damaged dozens of homes in a line from Seneca to Clemson. Emergency officials also were working to open shelters in the North Carolina mountains after heavy rainfall there.
In Chattanooga, Tennessee, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck, damaging at least 150 homes and commercial buildings. More than a dozen people were treated, but none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman said.
The deaths in Mississippi included a married couple — Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy, Robert Ainsworth, and a Walthall County Justice Court deputy clerk, Paula Reid Ainsworth, authorities said.
“Robert left this world a hero, as he shielded Mrs. Paula during the tornado,“ said a Facebook message by the sheriff’s office.
“This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. “As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together.”
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries in Louisiana, even though the storm damaged between 200 and 300 homes in and around the city of Monroe, Mayor Jamie Mayo, told KNOE-TV. Flights were canceled at Monroe Regional Airport, where airport director Ron Phillips told the News-Star the storm caused up to $30 million in damage to planes inside a hangar.
The storm front forced some uncomfortable decisions making individuals choose between stay-at-home orders or seeking shelter. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey suspended social distancing rules, and some people wearing protective masks huddled closely together in storm shelters.
Andrew Phillips crowded into a closet-sized “safe room” with his wife and two sons after watching an online Easter service because the pandemic forced their church to halt regular worship. Then, a twister struck, shredding their house, meat-processing business and vehicles in rural Moss, Mississippi. The room, built of sturdy cinder blocks, was the only thing on their property left standing.
“I’m just going to let the insurance handle it and trust in the good Lord,” said Phillips.