The National Weather Service said severe weather was possible in the East Texas region on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday’s risk area includes places north of Interstate 30, with most of the storms set to hit the wider region on Friday, the NWS said.
“While an isolated severe weather threat will exist Thursday evening and night across Southeast Oklahoma and extreme Northeast Texas, a much greater and significant severe weather threat will exist across much of the region Friday,” the NWS said.
“Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will be possible Friday, with locally heavy rainfall also accompanying the stronger storms. The threat for severe weather should end Friday evening as the storms exit the region to the east.”
Much of Harrison, Marion and Panola counties, as well as portions of Rusk and Gregg counties, is under a “slight” risk (2/5) and the rest of East Texas under a “marginal” risk (1/5) on Friday. The entire area is under a “marginal” risk of flooding both on Thursday and Friday.
The NWS said additional showers and thunderstorms would be possible Sunday as a warm front moves northward into the area.
“Isolated strong to severe storms can not be ruled out Sunday afternoon and evening over portions of Lower East Texas and North Louisiana south of Interstate 20,” the NWS said.