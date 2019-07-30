East Texans saw their sunny weather streak interrupted with rain this week and more is set to come, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service in Shreveport on Monday.
Today will see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 90 degrees.
Wednesday will see partly sunny skies with a high near 91 degrees.
Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 92 degrees.
Friday will see more rain chances with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and a high near 91 degrees.
This weekend will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Saturday with a high near 89 degrees. Sunday will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 91 degrees.