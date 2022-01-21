The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for Marion County as well as several counties in northeast Texas, southern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana from 6 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Saturday.
Temperatures in the area are expected to drop below freezing after sundown and reach the mid to high teens, with the coldest temperatures to occur near daybreak, the NWS said.
“Precautions should be taken to protect outdoor vegetation, pets as well as exposed pipes,” the NWS warning said.