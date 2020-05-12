The city of Marshall announces the opening of Oak Lawn Municipal Golf Course on Wednesday, May 13.
Oak Lawn is a 9-hole course that is owned by the City of Marshall located at 4307 Victory Drive in Marshall.
This opening date will allow staff to prepare the course for competitive play.
In order to protect the health of each player and the staff, there are stipulations that must be followed in order to use the facilities at Oak Lawn Municipal Golf Course.
- Oak Lawn will be closed on Mondays and open all other normal business hours.
- The only access to the clubhouse will be to pay fees. No socializing with other players inside the clubhouse.
- Players must maintain social distancing suggested by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) of 6’ between individuals not in the same immediate family.
- Only one person is allowed per cart. Two individuals are allowed to utilize the same cart if they are in the same immediate family.
On the course, the City of Marshall requests everyone to follow the CDC guidelines to keep you and those around you safe, and to minimize any possible exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).
At Oak Lawn, workers urge our golfers to heighten their awareness on exposure to surfaces like flagsticks, golf balls, bunker rakes, tees, carts and scorecards. We all need to do our part to respect expert advice and make the right decisions to protect each other.
If you have any questions, please contact Stormy Nickerson at (903) 934-7995. Upon opening, please contact Oak Lawn Municipal Golf Course at (903) 935-7555.