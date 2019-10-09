In Texas every year about 100 women are killed due to domestic violence.
October is domestic violence awareness month, with the aim to bring to light this serious societal issue.
The Marshall City Chamber of Commerce officially named the month in recognition of domestic violence on Nov. 26, bringing to light the seriousness of the issue in the local community.
The Women’s Center of East Texas is one local organization focused on helping to solve this issue within the community.
“We are dedicated to providing safe haven, crisis intervention and comprehensive support services to victims of domestic and or sexual violence in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Megan Johnson.
The center has local offices in both Marshall and Longview, and offers a wide range of services to battle the problem.
According to Johnson these services include safe, clean, comfortable housing for women, men and children fleeing domestic and or sexual violence and a 24-hour crisis hotline.
Community members are able to receive help forming an individualized safety plan, get hospital accompaniment, legal advocacy and court accompaniment and transportation for client services.
The center also provides individual counseling and peer support groups, community information and referrals and assistance with Crime Victim’s Compensation.
“There are no fees for victims services,” Johnson said.
Programs offered at the center include customized training and education, violence and battering intervention and prevention, collaborating to end sexual violence.
The center also offers programs to help teens recognize healthy relationships.
“For over 30 years the Women’s Center of East Texas has served battered women, their witnessing children, and victims of sexual assault. We have responded to tens of thousands of calls for help, and there is so much more to be done,” Johnson said.
Each year in October to bring awareness to the issue the Texas Council on Family Violence releases a report to examine the number of women who were killed the previous year.
In 2018 that number reached 174.
In Harrison County there were 310 reported family violence instances, with 139 being reported by the Marshall Police Department.
Johnson said that in the region the East Texas Women’s Center covers, which includes Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur counties, four women were murdered in 2018.
Johnson provided their stories:
Sarah Maines, age 65, of Gladewater, was one of these women. Maines died in her home after her husband, William Maines, 66, shot and killed her. Maines then shot and killed himself. She is survived by her adult son and daughter.
Felisha Pearson, age 28, of Longview, was another. Pearson died after her boyfriend, Joseph Burnette, 41, strangled and killed her in a motel where they lived together. Burnette then moved her body to a wooded area.
Pearson’s family reported her missing, and her remains were found several days later. Authorities initially arrested Burnette, who was already a convicted sex offender, for failure to register an address change.
Burnette confessed to the strangling. He also confessed to strangling Dana Lynn Dodd to death in October 2006.
Pearson’s is survived by her daughters.
The third of these women was Elania Johnson, age 44, of Holland’s Quarters. Johnson died in a car when her boyfriend, Jeffrey Mickens, 47 shot and killed her.
Mickens also shot and injured Elania’s daughter, Raven Dotrey, who was just 21.
Johnson attempted to drive away, but struck the corner of a nearby house. Mickens pulled her from the car, then fled in the car with Elania’s 2-year-old granddaughter in the back seat.
He then abandoned the car and broke into a neighbor’s home. When law enforcement arrived, Mickens barricaded himself in the house; he fired on law enforcement multiple times and during the hours-long stand-off, told officers he wanted them to kill him.
Authorities arrested and charged Mickens with murder, attempted capital murder of a peace officer, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mickens pled guilty to all counts and received a sentence of 80 years in prison.
Elania is survived by her children.
The fourth woman was named Lisa Anne Moore, age 49, of Union Grove.
Lisa Moore died in her home after her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Adkins, 53, shot and killed her.
During the incident, Adkins shot and killed Lisa’s son, Dylan Moore, 19, and injured her son, Kyle Moore.
Adkins fled the scene and law enforcement arrested and charged him with two counts of capital murder and aggravated assault. Adkins pled guilty and received two life sentences for capital murder and 20 years for aggravated assault.
Lisa had ended the relationship with Adkins three weeks prior to the murders. Lisa is survived by other family members.
“Four innocent lives lost and families forever changed in senseless domestic violence murders. When a tragic loss like this happens, it reminds all of us how dangerous domestic violence can be to a family and a community and how much more work there is to be accomplished to ensure victims find help and safety before it’s too late,” Johnson said.
While society has made great strides in addressing these issues in recent history, Johnson said it is important to recognize that these issues are still very prominent.
As a community she said that the way to battle domestic violence is to remain educated on the issue, and to fund services that offer assistance to community members faced with family and sexual violence.
“You can get involved by changing how you look at and think about family violence. Ask why someone abuses, not why someone stays in an abusive relationship. Understand and model what healthy relationships look like,” Johnson said.
Victims of family violence can call the Women’s Center of East Texas at 903-295-7526.
The center also offers a crisis hotline at 800-441-5555.
“Through our 24-hour hotline, Women’s Center staff and volunteers can suggest ways to stay safe, problem solve and help with immediate needs and support,” Johnson said.
For other resources visit the center website at www.wc-et.org.