On Wednesday, law enforcement officers of all kinds took time to traverse to Cajun Tex, in both Marshall and Hallsville, to get a free lunch.
The meals were courtesy of Marshall business Nash Trucking. Nash Trucking owners Leslie and Daniel Weir covered the lunches for law enforcement to show appreciation to the officers for their hard work and to keep the memory of Leslie’s brother Jon Michael Nash alive.
Nash, 20, of Marshall died last fall and Leslie said giving to others in memory of his brother helps her keep his memory alive. Each week since he has passed, Leslie donates the equivalent of his salary, at least $650 a week, to a different charity, organization or cause.
According to Cajun Tex owners, the Marshall location served 70 law enforcement officers and 50 officers in Hallsville.
All of the law enforcement officers wish to tell Nash Trucking and Cajun Tex thank you for the free meal.