A Harrison County grand jury has no-billed the six officers involved in the Dec. 5, 2019, shooting incident that killed Demetrius Williams, of Marshall.
“There were six officers no-billed,” Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain confirmed on Monday.
The Texas Rangers investigated the case and recently turned over their findings to the DA’s office, which presented the case to the grand jury, on Monday, for possible indictment.
“Today, a Harrison County grand jury voted to no bill six Harrison County deputies after hearing and seeing evidence and testimony from Texas Rangers regarding an officer involved shooting, which took place on December 5, 2019 and that claimed the life of Demetrius Williams,” said McCain.
Williams, 31, was fatally shot by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies as they attempted to execute a narcotics search warrant at his home, in the 600 block of South Allen Street.
According to officials at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, HCSO’s SWAT team went to Williams’ home around 11:09 a.m., to execute a narcotics search warrant to search the home for drugs. Officials said things took a turn when Williams allegedly attempted to flee the scene and hit a deputy in the process.
“Decedent attempted to impact officers with the vehicle that he was using as a weapon,” a custodial death report submitted Dec. 19, 2019, by HCSO to the Office of the Texas Attorney General states. “Decedent was killed with a single gunshot to his head.”
According to information presented to the grand jury, Monday, when ERT members encountered Williams, he was parked in a minivan in front of the residence in the driver’s seat with the engine running.
“When deputies attempted contact, Williams drove the minivan in reverse towards deputies striking a truck behind Williams and pinning a deputy between Williams’ vehicle and the truck behind him,” a press release from the DA’s office stated. “Williams then put the vehicle in drive and drove towards multiple deputies in an erratic manner causing all ERT members to believe that Williams was using deadly force against them forcing deputies to shoot Williams one time. He was later pronounced dead at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital.”
McCain noted that in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, HCSO Chief Deputy BJ Fletcher notified the Texas Rangers and requested they investigate as an independent law enforcement agency.
“A team of Texas Rangers responded to the scene and began their investigation. Texas Rangers routinely investigate officer involved shootings. After several months of investigation, the case was received by the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office who prepared the case to go before the grand jury,” said McCain. “The grand jury heard testimony and saw exhibits from Texas Ranger Josh Jenkins who, among other things, told grand jurors what deputies and witnesses saw and heard.”
The family of Williams believes he was shot unlawfully and is seeking justice.