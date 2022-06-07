JEFFERSON — Now in its second year, Jefferson’s Adopt-A-Cop program is making waves, having provided thousands of dollars to assist local law enforcement with their out-of-pocket needs in Jefferson and Marion County.
“So far, to date, since we started, we’ve spent $2,515.96,” said treasurer Peg Walker, noting that the organization has now attained its 501c3 status since establishing in January 2021 and contributions are tax deductible.
“We’re here to help,” she said.
Walker visited with the Marion County Commissioners Court, as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s Office last week to update them on the progress of the Adopt-A-Cop program.
“We love our ‘po-po’,” said Walker. “So many people have come out of the cracks and crevices that love law enforcement in our county and they wanted to support; they just didn’t know how. So we’ve had a whole lot of good support from people.
Walker said the nonprofit organization is dependent on donations it receives.
“So far, it’s been wonderful,” she said, sharing how people have stopped her at the grocery store to make donations once they recognize that she’s the treasurer of the organization.
“They want to support law enforcement; they want them to know that we are behind you; we back the blue,” she said. “That’s wonderful and that made me happy to see so many people from the most unexpected places to say we support law enforcement, we appreciate them.”
Funds collected help defray costs of out-of-pocket expenses that are not afforded by their employer.
“Their out-of-pocket expenses can come up to be $1,200 that they have to pay out of their own pocket,” said Walker. “They have to buy their own ammunition. We’re there to reimburse them for those required things for their work, which are things like tac lights (tactical flashlights), ammunition, utility belts and boots. They can go through two pairs of boots a year and those are like $200 a pop.”
“Other big cities they can afford to pay more of those kinds of expenses, but we’re a poor county; we surely can’t, so that’s our job,” she said of the booster club. “That’s what we’re trying to do is help defray those expenses that they are required to have for different things.”
Walker said the organization is just waiting to bless more officers with the necessities they need.
“I told them we’re just waiting for y’all to submit to us these invoices so we can help you. That’s why we’re here is to help,” said Walker.
In addition to accepting donations, the organization also sells yard signs for $20 and stickers for $5.
“If there’s any request for a reimbursement to help the officers with their out-of-pocket required expenses, of course, we approve those and we go ahead and pay those,” said Walker. “We have it set up so that all the requests come through either the Marion County Sheriff or the Jefferson Police Chief.”
The Adopt-A-Cop organization is open for anyone to join and help support law enforcement. Walker said they encourage anyone interested in joining to attend their monthly meetings.
“We encourage people to do that,” she said. “In general, we’re trying to make a difference in the atmosphere that seems to prevail in some parts of our country where they are against law enforcement and they don’t support them and even defund them; we want to show them that we do support them and we want to continue to support them and we appreciate them. So that’s our thing.”
Walker said in addition to donations, the organization also encourages supporters to surprise the law enforcement agencies with some sweet treats or even a meal sometimes.
“They appreciate those things,” she said. “They know when we do that, and they know when they see those yard signs that they are appreciated and loved.”
Free community event set Saturday
To further bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, the Adopt a Cop program is teaming up with the Jefferson Community Law Enforcement Partnership (JCLEP) to host a meet and greet and resource fair, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., this Saturday, June 11. The event will be held at the Jefferson Community Center, located at 501 Haywood St., in the historic Froggtown community.
“It’s a meet and greet with law enforcement and community members and a resource fair as a way to make a close community connection,” said Walker.
“We want them to come out to our event on June 11, because number one we want them to be able to meet our law enforcement officers and first responders and see what it is they do and have an opportunity to tell them thank you for what you do for us every day,” Walker said.
She said the event is also a good opportunity to help foster good relationships with children and law enforcement and first responders.
“It’s a (chance) for the kids to see that cool cop car or that cool fire truck, so they can also foster that relationship so they will be less intimidated and less afraid to maybe call on them for assistance,” said Walker.
She said they’re hoping to have all volunteer fire departments participate as well as Department of Public Safety highway patrol or rescue team.
“We’re hoping to have as s many first responders and law enforcement as we can get,” said Walker.
The organizers are happy to be able to host the event in the Froggtown area of Jefferson.
“It’s a highly underutilized area and it’s a community center there,” said Walker. “We want to make sure we help foster those relationships between law enforcement and the community, so what better place to do it is we’re doing it at Froggtown Community Center.”
The free event invites Marion County residents to not only come out and meet local law enforcement, but also discover what helpful resources are available for individuals and families.
All are welcome to enjoy games, activities and camaraderie with local law enforcement. A light meal will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Walker said more than 30 organizations have committed to participate in the resource fair, but they also welcome more.
“We are still seeking groups, organizations, clubs, businesses and churches to host an information booth during JCLEP,” said Walker, adding they’d love to have all of the home health agencies participate too. “We’re trying to have as many resources for our citizens as possible.”
There’s no cost for vendors to participate. All that’s required is to bring chairs, a table, a pop-up canopy and information about services offered, said Walker.
She said they just want to help put resources into the hands of those who need it.
“So often people need help, but they don’t know who do you see or where do you go. They don’t even know that assistance is even available or information about it,” said Walker. “We’re going to do that again this year. It makes a difference. I had several people last year that said I didn’t know they had help for that, they had a contact for that. Now that makes it all worth it because now they know what’s offered.”
For more information, visit jeffersontexasadoptacop or email jaac75657@gmail.com or call (903) 445-9796 or (903) 926-1960.