The Michelson Museum of Art in Marshall hosted an opening event Thursday for two exhibitions at the museum, the annual Oh Christmas Tree! display, as well as the Golden Legacy: 80 Years of Golden Books, both of which are on display now.
The event featured trees decorated by Raymond Kelly, a member of the museum’s board of trustees, who said that he has been working to produce the event for the museum for about five years.
“We do this professionally every year, and I was around when all of the big Wonderland Christmas stuff happened initially in Marshall, so it’s nice to be a part of it,” Kelly said, “And this event really kicks off the season in Marshall. I would like to see it grow back to how it used to be.”
A dozen Christmas trees decorated with a variety of themes, including traditional Christmas holiday ideas as well as more creative tree designs for this year’s display.
The other exhibit on display now features the art work from the Golden Book series, a collection of children’s books that has been running for 80 years.
Museum Director Dinora Harris said that the art tells the story of the progression of art and artistic styles through the ages, starting with hand-drawn and simple illustrations and moving eventually to the more computer-generated book drawings seen in more modern publications.
“Some of the original work is so unique, the way they had to hand draw these covers, that’s amazing,” Harris said.
Both shows will be on display at the library starting this week, and running through Jan. 18. The museum is free to visit, with community members able to keep up with other special events or hours of operation on the group’s website at www.michelsonmuseum.org.