Community members can get into the holiday spirit this week with the Michelson Museum of Art’s annual “Oh Christmas Tree” exhibition, beginning Nov. 18.
The exhibition of decorated Christmas trees will consist of both traditional and contemporary designs, and are being created this year by Raymond Kelly, a professional designer and Michelson Museum Trustee.
Kelly is also curating the Museum’s unique Santa Claus collection donated by Anne and Doyle Curry, which will be on display during the event. This collection by artist Lynn Haney was inspired from his childhood memories and the folk art from Hungary, India and Germany.
Community members will be able to explore the Michelson galleries filled with spectacular and elegantly decorated Christmas trees. From the traditional decorated Christmas tree to the Night Before Christmas tree, this exhibition has something for everyone.
The Oh Christmas Tree exhibition will be on view from Thursday through Jan. 8, and is free and open to the public. The Michelson is open on Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Michelson’s Board of Trustees is hosting an opening reception for the show on Thursday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the museum. Music will be provided by our home-grown East Texas Baptist University guitar ensemble directed by Chris Smith.
For additional information, please contact Dinora Harris, Creative Director, at (903) 935-9480 or by email at dharris@michelsonmuseum.org.