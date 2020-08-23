A grand celebration fit for a hero was held Saturday as the city of Marshall and Harrison County honored 102-year-old Ernest E. Marshall as the county’s oldest living World War II veteran.
“The city of Marshall, Texas, is pleased to honor one of its own, Captain Ernest E. Marshall on such a momentous and special occasion,” Mayor Terri Brown said as she read a proclamation, declaring Aug. 22, 2020, as Capt. Ernest E. Marshall Day.
The event, chaired by the Harrison County Historical Museum, kicked off with a private media event at Memorial City Hall Performance Center. It was followed by a parade procession, led by the Patriot Guard and The Rusty Lug Nuts Car Club around the downtown square. The fanfare ended with a surprise fly over of the Commemorative Air Force Lone Star Wing’s PT-17 Stearman plane.
“It’s surprising for one thing,” Marshall said when asked what it felt like to be honored.
“I just thank you,” he said. “I appreciate all of this.”
Marshall’s daughter, Carol New, expressed appreciation on behalf of the family.
“We’re so proud of him, for everything he’s done for us, and for the city; our family, especially, and what he did for the country,” New said. “He was really surprised at what a nice (turnout) this has been today.
“He said: ‘This is a really big deal; I didn’t know it was going to be so big,’” she beamed. “And he’s very proud, and we’re proud of him.”
Entertaining questions from the media, Marshall said he didn’t consider himself a hero. He’s just honored to have been able to serve.
“I think that’s the way most of them feel like they were just put in a place; they did their job, and they don’t feel like heroes,” his son, Ernie, said.
Nevertheless, the local hero was shown just how much his service meant Saturday as hundreds lined up downtown to honk, wave, cheer, and even share birthday wishes in honor of his 102nd birthday that’s being celebrated this month.
Parade participants not only decked their cars and motorcycles with banners, balloons and posters, but some also presented letters, cards and even exited their vehicles to salute the Army captain and thank him for his service.
“It is certainly an honor for me to be able to be a part of this today to honor Mr. Marshall,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said as he detailed Marshall’s record of service.
Presenting a proclamation from the city, Mayor Brown said Capt. Marshall leaves a legacy of honorable military service, followed by generations of his family. The proclamation also recognizes the WWII vet for building a tradition of service to the children of Marshall Independent School District where he dedicated 25 years as a board of trustee.
“Along with his son Ernie Marshall and daughter-in-law Cathy Marshall, their family has served a cumulative total of 41 years on the Marshall Independent School District board of trustees,” said Brown.
The proclamation further recognizes Marshall for his ability and faithfulness of performing his military duties and for his commendable devotion and enthusiasm for service to his country.
“Captain Ernest E. Marshall exceeds high standards of character and patriotism,” Mayor Brown said.
Presenting Marshall with the keys to the city, Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce director Stacia Runnels thanked Marshall not only for his service and sacrifice, but for leaving a lasting legacy of honor, integrity and a reminder to hold freedom dear.
“From the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, we present this key, representing our great appreciation for your representation of our country and us, the people of Harrison County,” said Runnels.
Ann Brannon, president of the Harrison County Historical Museum Board, said during the museum’s search for the oldest living World War II veteran, they reached out to many of the museum’s members along with veteran organizations throughout the county and finally found him.
“Ernest Marshall, at the age of 102, represents the willingness of Harrison County’s World War II veterans to serve their country,” said Brannon.
Marshall’s grandson, Lt. Col. Jeff Marshall, also shared in the occasion, reading an honorable separation letter, dated Dec. 10, 1945. In the letter, Lt. General Walton H. Walker thanked Capt. Marshall for his valuable services to the nation during the war era, and particularly for his service as an officer of the Eighth Service Command, which was headquartered in Dallas. The letter also thanked Marshall for making a substantial contribution to the Army’s victory in Europe and the Pacific.
“It’s an honor to represent the family to read the honorable separation letter that was sent to my grandfather,” Lt. Col. Marshall said. “This year also commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, so I also get the honor to stand up here and to represent the tens of thousands of people that have followed the generation that we’re honoring today.”
In a candid interview with media, Ernie Marshall shared some of the lasting memories of war his father loves to tell.
“He’s told us always that he was laying on his bunk on a Sunday morning at Fort Sam Houston when they got the news that Pearl Harbor was bombed, and of course that changed everybody’s life,” said Ernie. “His enlistment was frozen and they immediately shipped him off to another location; he’s told that story to us lots of times.”
The son said he personally remembers growing up as a child and being fascinated with the Army uniforms that he found of his dad’s.
“Those Army uniforms used to be upstairs in the closet, and I used to go through them and play with them, get them out and put them on, and wear them,” Ernie recalled.
He said his father still remembers where they are today.
“It was a special time. This was a special generation of people,” said Ernie. “I don’t know if we’ll ever have another generation that’s like these guys. A few of them are left.”
When asked what advice Capt. Marshall would give youth today, his son said the WWII veteran would advise them to serve wherever the opportunity arises.
“I know he would advise to… if you did come up to serve, to follow that lead and serve where you can whether it’s in the military, the community, the church — wherever it is,” said Ernie.
“Right,” his father, Capt. Marshall, agreed.
Saturday’s celebratory event was made possible with funding from Humanities Texas and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the federal CARES Act. Other sponsors are: Jonesville Foundation and Union Pacific Foundation.