Gloria Bedham, 26, of Marshall, was arrested Saturday, following an altercation at Walmart located at 1701 East End Blvd.
According to MPD Public Information Officer Lieutenant Len Ames, officers were dispatched to the store around 5:30 p.m. following an incident with Bedham and another woman, identified as Ashley Cartwright.
The incident ended when Bedham was arrested for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Bedham livestreamed the incident on Facebook after the initial encounter with Cartwright in the store. She stated during the video that the issues with Cartwright come from a family dispute.
During the video Bedham did display a firearm on the passenger side floor of her vehicle, though she is never seen explicitly threatening Cartwright with the weapon.
However, Bedham does express her desire to shoot and fight Cartwright during the livestream video.
The responding officers made contact with Bedham in her vehicle near the entrance to Walmart, and located the firearm in the front seat of the vehicle.
Ames said that officers spoke to multiple witnesses and were able to watch the livestream and it was determined that Bedham should be charged.
Bedham was placed under arrest and transported to the Harrison County Jail where she was turned over to the custody of jailers.