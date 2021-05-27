One person is in custody as the result of a drug bust in the 500 block of Liberty Church Road in Marshall.
Arrested was LeKendrick Jones, 40, of Marshall. Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 and possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2.
"On May 27th, at approximately 7 a.m., Marshall Police and Harrison County Emergency Response Teams (ERT) jointly executed a narcotic search warrant at 535 Liberty Church Road,” HCSO Criminal Investigations/Patrol Capt. Tyler Owen noted in a press release.
The narcotics search warrant was obtained and executed due to an investigation conducted by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force (Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office).
“The search of the residence did reveal a significant amount of narcotics, a firearm, and U.S. currency,” said Owen.
Lekendrick Jones was located at the residence and placed under arrest and transported to the Harrison County Jail. Marshall Police Chief Carruth, Harrison County Sheriff Fletcher and Harrison County DA McCain all commended the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force on their efforts.
“The Violent Crime and Drug Task Force is seeing great success within our community, and we are incredibly proud of their hard work! Our citizens deserve to live in a safe and drug-free community, which the exact reason the Task Force was created,” they all said.