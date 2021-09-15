One person is dead and one injured after a crash on Tuesday in Harrison County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
DPS stated that around noon yesterday, troopers were called out to a two vehicle crash on U.S. 59, about one mile north of Marshall.
A preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram failed to yield the right of way from a private drive attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 59, where it was then struck by a northbound 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer.
A preliminary report indicated that the driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as Christopher Rutherford, 25, of Marshall, died at the scene of the accident while the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer, identified as 35-year-old Miguel Beltran Gonzalez, of Marshall, was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Nancy George and was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Gonzalez was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.