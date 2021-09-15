One person is dead and one is injured after a crash on Tuesday reported by the Department of Public Safety.
The DPS stated that around noon yesterday, DPS troopers were called out to a two vehicle crash on US-59, about one mile North of Marshall city limits.
A preliminary report of the crash indicated that the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram, identified as Christopher Rutherford, 25, died at the scene of the accident with the driver of a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer, identified as 35 year old Miguel Beltran Gonzalez, transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The investigators preliminary report stated that the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram failed to yield the right of way from a private drive attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US-59 where it was struck by a northbound 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer.
Rutherford was pronounced at the scene by Judge Nancy George and was transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Gonzalez was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.