The Marshall Police Department reported a crash between an truck-trailer and two pedestrians this weekend left one victim dead and the other hospitalized.
Police reported on Saturday that around 2 a.m. on East End Boulevard in Marshall, the truck-trailor struck two pedestrians, with one reported dead at the scene.
MPD was joined at the scene by Marshall firefighters and EMTs, who took the second victim to the hospital.
No identifying information was given by the Marshall Police Department initially Saturday due to officers wanting to inform the family of the two pedestrians before reporting their names. No follow up information has been updated by the department since that time.
The police department reported that the driver of the truck-trailer was not injured during the crash and no charges were filed against him at the time of the initial incident.
MPD reported that the investigation is ongoing.