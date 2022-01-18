One person was killed Monday afternoon in a rollover crash about two miles east of Longview in Harrison County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Kurt A. Nash, 40, of Longview died at the scene, Sgt. Jean Dark said.
Troopers were called around 3 p.m. to SL 281. A preliminary investigation showed that Nash had been traveling south in the inside lane of SL 281 in a truck when he failed to drive in a single lane and veered to the left.
Dark said that Nash then entered a side skid, traveled into the center median and rolled. Nash was ejected from the truck during the rollover and sustained fatal injuries, Dark said.