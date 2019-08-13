The Sam Birmingham City Pool, managed by the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, is closing its doors on Friday — so those looking for a fun way to escape the blazing summer heat should throw on their suits and head on over before the splashes are gone.
The pool’s hours this week are from 3 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $2 per person per swim session.
All children under 12 years old must be accompanied by a person 17 years or older.
Temperatures will not see much of a respite this week, with a heat advisory still in effect today for the Marshall/Harrison County area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
“An upper level heat ridge will remain in place across the Four State Region through the early part of the work week,” the heat advisory said. “High temperatures will continue to approach triple digits with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. Expect very limited relief overnight with lows into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.”
The NWS is predicting a high today of about 100 degrees, with heat index values as high as 107 degrees.
Wednesday will see about a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then partly sunny skies, with a high near 94 degrees. Heat index values on Wednesday will be as high as 106 degrees, the NWS predicts.
Thursday will be sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees and another heat advisory in effect. Friday and Saturday will see more of the same with a high near 96 and 95 degrees, respectively.
Sunday will see mostly sunny skies and more hot temps, with a high near 96 degrees, and Monday will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early before the sun returns with more hot temps and a high near 97 degrees.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the heat advisory said. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as a sudden lack of perspiration. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.”