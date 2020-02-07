One Night in Memphis, a tribute band, will perform at Memorial City Hall Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
The band is a tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash, marking a momentous occasion when all four artists had a jam session together on Dec. 4, 1956.
According to the groups press release Carl Perkins and his two brothers booked a recording session at Sam Phillip’s Sun Records studios in Memphis, TN when the event took place.
Lewis was there, just a young star from Ferriday Louisiana at the time, and later Presley and Cash, already major stars, dropped by the recording session and ended up jamming out with the other artists.
“The jam session went on for quite a while and at some point during the session Sam Phillips called the Memphis Press Scimitar newspaper and they came by towards the end and shot some photos of it,” the press release said, “An article appeared the next day about the memorable occasion under the headline of ‘Million Dollar Quartet’. What survives today is a recording of an event that is a momentous eavesdropping on American recording artist icons in their prime.”
The show itself was created by John Mueller in 2016. Mueller is known for his long running and number one tribute, “Winter Dance Party, tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper”.
“It’s a fascinating glimpse of rock and roll in its infancy and shows what these legends all shared in common; growing up in the south and singing gospel music in church,” the press release stated. “You can also hear a camaraderie between major music stars in their prime, something that is rare in today’s music business.”
The show will be over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950’s rock and roll music.
One Night in Memphis was sponsored by the Texas Bank and Trust. Tickets can be purchased both at the door or online at www.memorialcityhall.com for $30, $35 or $40.
For more information on the upcoming performance go to www.memorialcityhall.com.