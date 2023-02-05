Wiley College is celebrating its sesquicentennial and the historical significance of the institution with several upcoming commemorations and campaigns.
The milestone will be commemorated with celebrations and awards running through March 23, 2023. Wiley wants to keep its legacy alive by emphasizing the accomplishments it has made to Marshall, Harrison County, Texas and the country.
“We only turn 150 years once,” said Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Administration Tashia L. Bradley.
“In celebrating, we wanted to make sure that we were able to engage a plethora of individuals while at the same time sending out reminders throughout the different events of our significance as an institution in the higher education landscape,” Bradley added. “So celebrating mostly all year long allows us to be able to hit all those touch points, but also it allows community members, alum, our students, faculty, staff, everyone to join in the celebration at different points and different times.”
When Wiley College first opened its doors, tensions from the Civil War had long since subsided. The name of the institution, Wiley University as it was known at the time, honors the medical missionary, educator and Methodist Church bishop Isaac William Wiley, who died in 1884. Even during the time of Jim Crow laws and bigotry, the institution desired more prosperity. So in 1880, they made the decision to relocate to 55 acres of forested land, where the college is located now, in Marshall. In 1882, the Methodist Episcopal Church’s Freedman’s Aid Society accredited the college.
The mission of Wiley College is to provide liberal arts education with a global focus. They are constantly working to create an intellectually stimulating environment that fosters communication, critical thinking and analytical thinking skills.
Sesquicentennial Events
Herman J. Felton Jr., president of Wiley College, started the “Wiley 1873” campaign in advance of the school’s sesquicentennial celebrations. With the help of this initiative, Wiley College hopes to provide 1,873 scholarships to new, incoming students who will enroll at the institution in the fall of 2022, the spring of 2023 and the fall of 2023. It will make it easier for these students to attend college at little or no expense.
“We have a scholarship framework that we are using and also donors,” explained Bradley. Through its sesquicentennial guest, the institution is looking to raise more money to support scholarships for students.
The “Increasing the Legacy: Wiley College Sesquicentennial” campaign, which has a goal of $3.4 million, is being led by Board of Trustees Vice Chairman Jerry Cargill and Trustee Emeritus Warren Scott. It will improve the student-athlete experience by building a cutting-edge athletics complex, a new fleet of vehicles and a contemporary practice gym. The new facilities are designed to support the college’s ongoing tradition of winning sporting championships. A “Wildcat Sesquicentennial Box,” which honors the legacy of Wiley College with commemorative items, is also available for supporters of the cause to buy.
The school has many students and prospective students who would like more athletic programs on campus. This reoccurring request has been the school’s impetus for a focus on student-athletes, Bradley said. By raising $1.4 million dollars thus far, the college has reached 41 percent of its fundraising target.
“We recognize that students are wanting to be students and athletes, and we want to provide them with state-of-the-art facilities and experiences,” Bradley said.
Wiley kicked off its most recent sesquicentennial events with a “150 Years of Excellence: Storytelling for Our Future” last Tuesday in its Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel, aptly named after the institution’s ninth president.
Throughout the month of March students, faculty and community members can celebrate the storied history of Wiley with several happenings. The college will host an “Oral History Project and Reception” on March 13 in the Thomas Winston Cole Sr. Library, which was given that name in honor of its 10th president. A Sesquicentennial chapel service will be held on March 14.
On March 15, the school will conduct a premiere for the film “Freedom.” March 17 is the date of the “Celebration Under the Stars” event and the sesquicentennial convocation. The latter event will take place in Wiley’s pedestrian plaza, which was named for one of its most accomplished and well-known graduates, Heman Marion Sweatt.
On March 18, Wiley will have a “fireside talk” featuring Ms. Opal Lee and President Felton. Wiley College alumna Opal Lee is well-known. She not only graduated from Wiley with a bachelor’s in elementary education, but she is also known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” since it was largely down to her work that Juneteenth was made a federal holiday.
All sesquicentennial activities will come to a close with a gala on March 18 at a venue designated in honor of Wiley’s most successful athletic director, Fred Thomas Long. This event costs $100 per person, and a table must be reserved for $900.
Alumni Challenge
Wiley also has an alumni challenge, in which all alumni are challenged to donate money in order to reach a $150,000 goal. Terri L. Anderson, president of Anderson Development & Construction, LLC and the daughter and granddaughter of Wiley College alumni, will match that $150,000 dollar for dollar.
“We are at 87 percent of that [goal],” said Senior Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Strategic Retention W. Anthony Neal. “We have $132,000 dollars in the pot.”
Donations can be made to any of Wiley’s campaigns by visiting www.wileyc.edu/donate.
“We continue to thank [those already connected with the institution] for their support,” said Bradley. “We thank them for the outcomes they’ve helped generate for our students.”