The local East Texas Open Arms Foundation blessed not only young children, but teens, homeless residents and nursing home patients this year as part of its sixth annual Christmas Giveback project.
“I believe everybody should have Christmas — not just (little) kids,” coordinator Candance Pierce said of the Christmas outreach efforts this year.
She said they wanted to ensure that teenagers, particularly, weren’t left out this year, especially since so many charities cater to the younger children.
“We want to try to keep them young as long as possible, especially if they believe in Christmas,” she said of making sure underserved teenagers received gifts, too.
“And we believe everybody deserves Christmas whether that’s teens, nursing home (residents), the homeless or kids,” she said.
The foundation joined forces again with the Queens and Kings Community Center and bikers across East Texas to help fulfill its mission of gift giving to children in need. This year bikers returned to Soul Palace restaurant in Marshall for their annual Community Bike Ride and Toy Drive that helps children that the foundation serves.
“All the bikers came through and we did the toy drive,” said Pierce. “It was maybe 40 kids that showed up. It was a good turnout this year. It was a lot of toys.”
The bikers not only came bearing loads of toys, but also donated an extra bike for the cause. Soul Palace, the toy collection and host site, fed the bikers a barbecue brisket lunch as a token of appreciation.
“Shereka Newson with Kings and Queen helped out and helped host. Mr. Ron McMillan barbecued the free briskets for the bikers,” Pierce said, also acknowledging her mother and Soul Palace owner, Priscilla.
The foundation also teamed up with the Empty Stocking Fund, as well, for the gift giving season.
“Empty Stocking, they picked up our kids and we picked up their teens. This is our second year partnering. This is our first year going out and actually giving the boxes,” said Pierce. “We got a chance to be a part of that. It was a good experience.”
With the help of local businesses, the foundation was able to provide a bounty of gifts for this year’s recipients.
“We did receive a grant from Walmart, Kroger and Super 1 this year,” said Pierce.
A grant from Super 1 Foods sponsored the blankets and Christmas socks for the homeless and nursing home residents. Grants and donations from Walmart and Kroger funded hygiene items and snacks.
“For the homeless we did the food, Hormel meals … meals that they can warm up,” said Pierce, noting the bags for the homeless were also filled with ready-to-eat packages of chicken salad. “We gave sweet Hawaiian rolls, drinks, Vienna sausages, snacks, chips, cookies, socks, and the weatherproof blankets that are water resistant.”
“Super 1 donated $500, so they sponsored all the blankets and socks. And Walmart gave us two $1,000 grants.”
With the grants from Walmart, the foundation was also able to give away Chrome pads, cell phones, phone cards, laptops, TVs and headsets to some deserving teens.
“Kroger donated to us $2,000 in gift cards to help with the snacks, the food, and we bought gift cards out of Kroger like for Playstation, Xbox and Roblox,” said Pierce. “We gave them $25 gift cards so they could purchase their own games.”
Pierce said they not only blessed recipients in Marshall, but adopted a nursing home in Carthage, Carthage Healthcare Center.
“We had about 35 bags made up with socks, snacks, granola bars, Christmas blankets, and body wash,” she said.
A friend of the foundation also donated purses and body wash gift bags for the teens. Pierce said they were especially happy to see the joy on all of the children’s faces, from toddler to teens.
“The kids were excited when the parents picked up the stuff,” said Pierce. We were finally able to go shop just for the teens. In all these years, we’ve ended up with (just) two to three teens. Last year we had 10 to 15. This year, our full list was full of teenagers.
“We were able to give back some good stuff this year,” said Pierce. “We gave away gaming chairs this year. We gave away some pretty good stuff; and just with everybody coming together. It helps out a lot. We were able to give out eight laptops, five TVs, five Chrome pads, and Apple iPod accessories.”