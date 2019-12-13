Open Arms Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, has kicked off its third annual Christmas Giveback and is seeking sponsors to help fulfill its mission of gift giving to children in need.
"We're needing a little more help from the community to get the remaining of our children sponsored," said Candance Pierce, director of the foundation.
“Whether they can sponsor a child, buy anything or donate, anything is plenty,” said Pierce.
Monetary donations can be taken to East Texas Professional Credit Union and deposited into the Open Arms Foundation account.
Those interested in sponsoring child may call 903-263-6533.
Pierce expressed her thanks to the Unique Riders Club, who will be returning to Soul Palace restaurant in Marshall, Saturday, for their annual Community Bike Ride and Toy Drive.
For the event, motorcyclists from throughout East Texas will rally together to collect toys, to be delivered for Christmas to underprivileged girls and boys, including those sponsored in the Open Arms Foundation.
“The bike clubs are making their way back to Marshall during their toy drive this year,” said Pierce. “We will be located at Soul Palace, 612 S Carter St., at 9:30 am.”
“Children will be served free breakfast as well as treats and hot chocolate as they await the bikers,” she said.