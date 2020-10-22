As open enrollment begins, Christus Health Plan’s Generations Medicare Advantage plans in Northeast Texas allow residents of Smith, Cherokee, Wood, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Hopkins, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, Camp and Upshur counties seeking a Medicare Advantage Plan to obtain in-network care from the providers and hospitals of Christus Health.
The enrollment period for Medicare Advantage is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2021.
These plans are available to people who are 65-and-older, as well as those under 65 with certain disabilities living in the eligible counties. Following Christus Health’s aim to build healthier communities, Christus Health Plan Generations provides easy access to health care that offers value from a local and trusted health care provider in the community.
This year enrollees will receive a new benefit of meal delivery. After being discharged from a hospital stay, patients will receive meals delivered twice daily for a full week post-discharge.
“Christus Health has a long history of delivering high-quality health care to the people of Northeast Texas. We are pleased to be teaming up with our partners at Christus Health to ensure that patients in our 65 and over population have access to the care they need and have come to trust,” said David Engleking, M.D., System Medical Director, Christus Health Plan.
Christus Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus (HMO) combine medical and drug coverage in easy-to-use plans. Christus Health Plan Generations works together with doctors and hospitals to provide the highest quality of health benefits, member services and provider satisfaction.
“Christus Health Plan Generations is so excited to offer our health plan to the people of Northeast Texas again this year, and we know the people of Northeast Texas are excited to be able to enroll,” said Nancy Horstmann, Chief Executive Officer of the Christus Health Plan. “Our all-in-one-plans give Medicare Advantage beneficiaries care they can depend on, at a price they can afford, from a large network of doctors they trust. By working together as partners with Christus hospitals and network doctors, as well as other providers in the communities we serve, we are able to make high-quality care accessible to Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. That’s what we mean when we say we are better together.”
Christus Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus (HMO) are available to people who are 65 and older, as well as those under 65 with certain disabilities. The all-in-one HMO Plans include doctors and hospital benefits, prescription drug coverage and more.
Plan benefits include:
- Medical and drug coverage in one plan
- A network of hospitals, doctors and facilities close to home
- 24/7 Nurse Hotline at 1-844-581-3174
- Routine eye exam
- Preventive dental cleaning
- Other programs to keep seniors healthy
To be eligible for CHRISTUS Health Plan Generations and Generations Plus, you must meet these requirements:
- Must be eligible for Medicare.
- Must physically live in the eligible counties.
- Must be eligible for Medicare Parts A and B.
- Must pay your deductible, copay or coinsurance at the time you received covered services.
Those interested can visit the Christus Health Plan local office in Tyler at 5825 Old Bullard Rd., Suite 400, or they can call (903) 607-7526. For more information about the new Christus Health Plan, call 1-844-282-3026 or visit www.christushealthplan.org.