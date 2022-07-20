Marshall’s newest private Christian academy is set to host an open house for guests to come and learn about the facility and the curriculum as school is set to start next month.
The Heart Dream Christian Academy, located at 1315 Calloway St. inside the former Robert E. Lee Elementary School building, is currently preparing to host its open house event from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 23 at the school.
The new private Christian school is also currently accepting registration for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Guests to the open house event will walk through the updated school building and see classrooms where the students will learn through the Abeka curriculum.
Classes will begin at the academy for the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 11.
The facility — one half consisting of a daycare facility for younger children and the other half housing the new academy for students — also includes an outdoor playground for children of varying ages. The updated facility is also locked down at all times for security and allows a parent sign-out process for checking students out of school.
Heart Dream Fellowship Pastor Emmett Gagnard and his wife Vickie Gagnard first came up with the idea for a Christian private school when they purchased the former elementary school campus in 2017 and opened the daycare in 2018 after obtaining the proper licensure.
The couple and their church purchased the property with the mission of helping the community, leading to the church’s current theme, “My community, my responsibility.”
“After several years of dreaming and pre-planning, my wife and I are excited about opening Heart Dream Christian Academy this fall,” Pastor Gagnard said previously. “We are announcing pre-registration and pre-enrollment now for kindergarten through sixth grades. We will expand in the future to include all grades but for the time being, we are starting with the kindergarten and elementary grades.”
The pastor said all staff and teachers have been hired and certified teachers will be instructing the students through the Abeka curriculum. The academy is a member of the Association of Christian Schools International, which provides accreditation to Christian private and charter schools.
Those interested in enrolling in the new academy should contact the school by calling (903) 935-5289 to obtain the information about registration and the applicable fees.
“We are determined to teach values and curriculum that undergird our American way of life, and that includes showing our allegiance to almighty God, whose blessings we acknowledge and believe should be a part of every child’s education,” he said.
Heart Dream Christian Academy will include classic academic education, paired with biblical and patriotic values, character building, creativity and innovation.
The Gagnards also have plans to further add to the facility in the future by utilizing space on the property to add a skating rink and miniature putt-putt golf course to allow children a safe and fun place to fellowship.
The Heart Dream Christian Academy’s advisory board consists of current educators and education consultants who have years of experience in the field of education.
Pastor Gagnard said he and the academy’s staff are eager for the school year to begin.
“The pioneers that built America used the genius of the one-room schoolhouse to educate all the children for generations, which resulted in a high degree of advancement and industrialization,” he said. “In a modified way, we will utilize some of the same instructional techniques of the pioneers by grouping our students in some combined grades for the core subjects. By daily reviewing the lower grade content and previewing the higher grade content, every student will fill in any learning gaps which will result in achieving an advanced and superior education.”