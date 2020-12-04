JEFFERSSON — East Texas families looking for a little holiday help this Christmas are getting a helping hand from local royalty.
The queens, princesses, duchesses and other reigning royalty of the 2020-21 Miss East Texas Pageant Board are once again hosting their Operation Christmas Store to help out East Texas families.
"We had so much participation from all over East Texas that we changed the pageant's name to Miss East Texas from Marion County," Director Stardom Williams said Thursday. "We also helped more than 75 families from all across East Texas last year during our first Operation Save Christmas store and this year we hope to help more than 100 families.
Williams and her advisor Shanna Reeves sought out business sponsorships this year to collect money to purchase the needed gifts for the families they will serve through the Operation Christmas Store which will open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Taste of Caddo, located at 201 West Austin Street in Jefferson.
"Businesses sponsored a child or a family of children by donating the money and we go do the shopping," Williams said. "Our motto is four gifts, something you want, something you need, something you wear and something you read. So each family that comes in, they can pick out clothes, toy, a book and something their child needs and we have our queens and duchesses that will be on hand to color and do arts and crafts with the children while the parents are shopping and then they'll wrap the presents for them before they leave."
No application or criteria needs to be met by families visiting the store.
"It's open to anyone who needs it, I don't need to know their business," Williams said.
Williams said she hopes the store grows every year so more and more families can be helped. The store is open to families with children up to 18 years old.
The Miss East Texas royalty will be at Embear's in Jefferson on Saturday handing out free hot cocoa to those visiting the city and touring the Candlelight Tour of Homes. Donations for the Operation Save Christmas store will be accepted at the hot cocoa hand out.
Businesses or individuals wanting to donate or sponsor a child may still do so by contacting Reeves or Williams at 903-917-6023.
Reeves said not only does the Operation Christmas Store help out area families in need each year, it also teaches the pageant's young royalty what Christmas is all about.
"We want to teach the girls what Christmas is really all about, it's about helping others," Reeves said.
For more information about Miss East Texas Pageant or the Operation Save Christmas Store, visit the pageant's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcfpageantboard