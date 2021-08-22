The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met in-person on Aug. 18 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. President Brock as well as Optimist Rachel Hankins, both of whom planned to be present, were absent (Julie with grandbaby and Rachel under-the-weather). If Rachel had been able to make it, the entire Dickson Insurance Agency contingent would have been present since Optimist Ben Dickson was able to join us.
Treasurer Michele Fuller presided and called on Pastor Rusty Rustenhaven to lead in the opening prayer, after which the club pledged allegiance to the U.S. flag and affirmed the Optimist Creed.
There was extensive discussion of game possibilities for the upcoming Fire Ant Festival. As suggestions multiplied of the types of games children might like, Optimist Richard Magrill asked Michele just to check with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce to see if we could secure an additional space.
Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi was a source of many game suggestions. One which involved water pistols was thought to be particularly tantalizing. Optimist Le Ila Dixon wondered if her collection of the weapons was still operable after weathering use by several ages of grandchildren. Rusty Rustenhaven indicated that the Cumberland Presbyterian Church had a stash of the pistols as well.
Michele demonstrated Optimist imprinted bags from Smart Advertising which were popular items at the last Fire Any Festival. She also shared a brochure on Optimist Moptoppers Webcam Security Covers. It was decided to order some of the little critters once all members were clear on what they were actually for (i.e. for easy blocking of cameras attached to personal computers to prevent others from opening them and using them for spying). Optimist Jeremy Dreesen suggested that we order 200-250 or wherever we could get the best price-break.
Sanitizing of pistols and other items to mitigate Covid spreading was a concern. Face-painting was felt to be too problematic.
There was brief discussion of the Optimist North Texas District meeting to be held in Marshall in late October and the possibility of having two separate Foster Kid’s Birthday Parties, one for older youth and one for the smaller youngsters.
Optimist Charles Dixon shared a report which detailed good news in insect control from a naturally derived chemical. While many synthetic chemicals act broadly and are also dangerous to bees and humans. Chrysanthemum-based-pyrethrum is not.
In Kenya, a drive through the Central Highlands will sometimes reveal a landscape covered in a beautiful white petaled flower with a lethal secret.
The yellow center of the Chrysanthemum cinerariifolium contains one of the world’s great natural insecticides, that as well as being totally harmless to plants, humans, and animals, supports the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of rural Kenyans who supply much of the world’s pyrethrum, the principle chemical in the flower. Pyrethrum is becoming a major tool in the fight against mosquito borne illnesses, as the toxin attacks the central nervous system of the insect, causing it to spasm around and drop still over a 30 second period.
It’s also an excellent natural pesticide, not only for gardens and crops but livestock, who can breath a sigh of relief from biting ticks and flies if a little pyrethrum is rubbed onto their neck, legs, and shoulders.
Simply growing Chrysanthemum cinerariifolium near any plants you wish to keep insect free is enough to protect them from most pests, such is the power of the pyrethrum therein.
“Pyrethrin is the most important insecticide in the world,” says Joel Maina Cabbed, chief agriculture officer of Nakuru County in Kenya. “It is natural, organic, and it has no environmental effects. And it is user friendly.”
As chemical insecticides are responsible for mass insect death around the world, declines in honeybees, and many other deleterious effects on animals, the need for mass produced natural chemicals is high. Kenya is uniquely suited for the cultivation of the flower and the pyrethrum it produces, as its Central Highlands region provides perfect growing conditions for the flower which bursts out of the ground following Kenya’s two rainy seasons.
During the 1970s and ’80s, Kenya grew nearly all the pyrethrum in the world decades after the arrival of the chrysanthemum species from Japan along with British colonizers. It became such an economic driver that it was placed in the Kenyan coat of arms following independence.
After the rise of industrial agriculture and cheaper pyrethrum produced elsewhere, the entire pyrethrum farming industry in Kenya collapsed. The pyrethrum state monopoly only finished paying off debts to growers in 2018, a year after Kenya liberalized the market, encouraging competition, production, and innovation.
In Cabbed’s Nakuru County, 2017 saw 15,703 farming households receive C. cinerariifolium seedlings from the county government and half a dozen private companies. National Geographic reports that these are already generating income for more than 100,000 rural Kenyans.
“In total, we have given out 23.3 million seedlings since we started the revival of the sector,” Cabbed told Nat Geo in a special feature on pyrethrum. “Most of us became what we are because of that flower. We remember seeing beautiful landscapes covered with white sheets of flowers. We have done it before, and the results were very good. And we have the knowledge. We have the existing infrastructure.”
Where before farmers sometimes had to wait months to receive payments for their deliveries, the private sector are settling up within a few days on a popular mobile payment app which in turn allows farmers to quickly pay for school and other things.
Much of the pyrethrum goes to making mosquito killing incense: coils of pyrethrum produced from dried C. cinerariifolium that are popular insect repellents around the world.
A University of Nairobi field study reported that pyrethrin based insect spray managed to kill around 96% of a recent desert locust plague, a devastating phenomenon that creates unstoppable swarms of flying insects that can devour 300 million pounds of crops in a single day. Since much of the world’s pyrethrum is grown in the Horn of Africa, where locusts are such a problem, it seems like the perfect solution.