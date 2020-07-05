The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online Wednesday, July 1, with President Le Ila Dixon reminding us of 1776 and the Second Continental Congress. It had voted on July 1 by a majority for independence. However, the delegates wanted it to be a unanimous decision so they delayed the final vote until July 2. They got it that day, and John Adams wrote that July 2 would be celebrated as the most memorable in the history of America. Instead, the day has largely been forgotten in favor of July 4 when Thomas Jefferson’s edited declaration was adopted. So Happy July 1 and 2 as well as July 4!
Continuing our celebration of seventy-five years of Optimist history in Marshall, Richard Magrill shares another tidbit of club history from its earliest days—
In 1947, Marshall wants its name on the map and the club needs to raise funds. Those interests coincide when the Optimists arrange to sponsor their first professional wrestling match on November 26, 1947.
This money-raiser will be lucrative but it will not be a case of “sit back and let the money roll in.” It will require heavy, continuing, and weekly involvement by club members!
In the build-up to the first match, the News Messenger on Sunday, November 23, announces: “Grunt, Groaners Back, Sandow Meets Castle in Wednesday Match.” It goes on to say, the Optimists “are at work this week on a portable ring.” It will be installed on the stage of the city auditorium. Seats on the stage, designated as “ringside,” are priced at $1. General admission (which means the auditorium seats) is 75 cents with children admitted for 30 cents. (The price of that “ringside” seat sounds small but it is equivalent to $12 today.)
Optimists see a chance to promote their boys’ work fund and provide a sports attraction which will pick up where football leaves off. In addition to construction of the ring, they invest a sizeable sum “in showers and other facilities at the city hall to make the matches possible.” (It’s a good thing so many of their members are building contractors!)
The News Messenger spills a lot of ink with its almost daily heralding of each coming match, some of which do not come off because the wrestlers, provided by Promoter Billy Romanoff of Jackson, MS, travel by car. They get stuck in the mud and don’t arrive. Optimists staff the events: Max Lale is the announcer, Marvin Gooch and Ford Farr are time-keepers and the rest of the members take tickets, act as ushers, and generally assist with whatever needs to be done.
The News Messenger reports on the 27th, page 9, on that first match: “Post-war wrestling returned to Marshall last night under the sponsorship of the Optimist Club with a fast three-fall main event and a fine supporting match. Bob Castle of Kansas City, veteran grappler, took the first and third falls to win over Billy Sandow, young strong boy from Miami, in the feature bout.” A grapple-by-grapple description follows.
One of the more exciting bouts occurs in 1948 on December 2. In that bout, Bob Ford is the winner, but “most of the fireworks” come from outside the ring. Al Galento, his opponent, is ill-received by the Marshall fans (and eventually he is disqualified by Referee Ellis Basnara). On one occasion, when Galento is knocked out of the ring, he jumps toward the ringside fans who had been “riding him hard” because of his dirty tactics. The fans scatter, but one picks up a chair and starts for Galento who retreats to the ring. At some point, Galento, after being sent sailing from the ring again, “comes back in swinging a club he has picked up from outside the ring.” Finally, another spectator takes a swing at Galento before officers arrive to quell the incipient riot.” (News Messenger, December 3, 1948, p. 7)
Right away, there is drumbeat reporting of Argentina Rocca’s return for a ladies night (accompanied women get in free). It begins on Sunday, December 5, and continues on the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday following. On that Thursday the 9th, Rocca’s opponent is the now infamous Galento but there’s no report of outcome until the following Tuesday. There we learn that Referee Ellis Bashara was again the ring official and almost a third wrestler. Rocca and Galento are the ostensible opponents but when Galento tries to get rough, Bashara chases him out of the ring “with two vicious body slams off the ropes.” Here’s a further report: “Time after time during the Rocca-Galento match, Bashara had to warn Galento about using illegal tactics and ‘gimmicks’ such as cigarette butts, light bulbs, and the timer’s bell and had to pull Galento off Rocca on several occasions when the California ruffian exceeded the rules. Bashara awarded the first fall to Rocca on a foul when Galento worked both the referee and his opponent over with the butt end of a light globe.” (News Messenger, Sunday, December 12, 1948, p. 11)
Scheduling problems and declining attendance doom the effort after two exciting years. What was the financial result? Finances are not reported in the paper. And, we do not know how many ringside seats were available on the stage of the city hall auditorium. Two years does not sound long enough to recover the capital outlays for the ring and other improvements, but at least the city hall auditorium facilities had permanent improvements.
Photo: None of the photos from 1940’s wrestling are worthy of reproduction, but here is a 2020 photo by Optimist John Fortune of “Old Glory” proudly waving on the MHS campus.