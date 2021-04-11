The Noon Optimist Club met in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall on April 7 under the leadership of Vice President Julie Brock. Julie reported that President Ned Calvert had called to say that his wife Sarah had experienced a setback in her covid 19 therapy and was in Christus-Good Shepherd in Longview.
Following our meeting, Optimist Richard Magrill checked with Ned and as of Fri., April 9, Sarah’s doctors see improvement and hope to work her off the ventilator by this coming Monday. Our club is keeping her and all those struggling with Covid in our prayers.
The Rev. Rusty Rustenhaven opened our meeting with prayer and Vice President Brock led in the Optimist Creed following which Treasurer Michele Fuller shared a report on the club’s finances. Besides our sponsorship of the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s (MRAC’s) Mini Monet K-12 Art Show, we have joined others in aiding the Marshall Area Band Supporters 5K run to be held on April 17 at MHS. There will be concessions to raise funds for the bands as well as the entry fees for the race and T-shirts for purchase which will have supporters like our club listed on its back. Optimist Le Ila Dixon reported that she will be asking retired MHS art teacher, Nanci Watley, to be the judge for the first ever Optimist Club prize to be given at MRAC’s Art Show. (Nanci said, “yes!”)
While some fourteen of us were able to meet and enjoy sandwiches from Schlotzsky’s, we celebrated Optimist Charles Dixon’s upcoming 80th birthday this Sat. April 10th. In honor of the day we also enjoyed the homemade chocolate cupcakes elegantly served and baked by Optimist Le Ila according to his favorite recipe.
The cupcakes were very public but another happy event (learned from Treasurer Michele Fuller only after the meeting) was that Jeremy Dreesen from the Marshall office of Optimist Ben Dickson’s Insurance Agency quietly handed her his completed membership application. Welcome to our newest Optimist! We’ll have to share that joy more personally at our next upcoming in-person event with the Young Texans and Texannes on the evening of April 26 in Hutchins Hall.
Because we have had to make do with Optimist Julie’s trips to MHS which Suzan Harrison has so helpfully arranged we have not met our honorees in person. We plan to remedy that lack on the evening of the 26th when we hope to have all 18 present along with their families, school officials, Optimists and their guests.
We discussed possible menus and also noted that Hutchins Hall already has red tableclothes. Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi volunteered to make center pieces for each table. Rusty Rustenhaven suggested that we reproduce the appendix from the 75-year club history that Optimist Richard Magrill has developed which lists all the past Young Texans for which we have records. (We might even find some older adults present that evening who are on that list since the program has been going on for decades!)
Also, we will honor the three young men and three young women who will receive this year’s randomly selected $500 grants.
Other items of business discussed were future meeting dates and speakers, a Paypal account to receive contributions and other payments and discussion of gifts made in memory of Dr. George E. Bennett. We were especially pleased to have Optimist Adam Adair present for that discussion concerning the use of gifts in memory of his grandfather.
Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi passed out the minutes of our last in-person meeting (the first Wednesday in December last year!) and Optimist Le Ila Dixon shared with the club a spot of good news to finish off the day’s meeting,
“In moments of peril, superheroes don’t hesitate,” she says, “they leap into action. And so, it seems, do little boys if their baby sister’s life depends on it.”
When 8-year-old Jaxson Dempsey realized his 20-month-old sister Lelia was choking on a chicken nugget, he didn’t panic. Instead, he calmly directed his dad to pull over the car they were driving in and proceeded to dislodge the obstruction from Lelia’s airway.
Jaxson said he’d learned the lifesaving technique from watching WWE superstar John Cena perform the maneuver on an episode of the Nickelodeon show “The Substitutes.”
Jaxson’s father Matt has nothing but gratitude for his son, whose quick thinking staved off a potential tragedy.
“I couldn’t hear her because she was choking. She wasn’t coughing; she wasn’t panicking. She just had no air going through; she wasn’t breathing,” Dempsey told WNEP-News. “Thank God Jaxson was there because, without him, I don’t know if Lelia would be here.”
While kudos were the last thing on Jaxson’s mind for doing what came naturally when his sister needed him, they’ve been rolling in nonetheless ever since.
The first big “Well done!” came from none other than John Cena himself, who sent a personal message via video after learning of the boy’s heroics.
“I heard a story about you, and it really touched my heart,” Cena said. “A story that in a time of crisis, you were brave enough to take action… Usually, when bad things happen, one of the toughest things for all of us to do is to take action. You jumped right in, helped out the best you could. [By] doing so, you saved your sister’s life. I really want to say thank you for being you, Jaxson. Thank you for being an inspiration; thank you from all of us.”
Cena’s tribute was high praise indeed, but the accolades didn’t stop there. On March 31, Jaxson’s hometown of Hazleton, Pennsylvania fêted him with his very own parade featuring more than a dozen fire trucks, sirens blaring and lights blazing, all in honor of a pint-sized hero who turned out to be the best big brother a little sister could have.
Kudos to you Le Ila for brightening our day with your “good news” selections.