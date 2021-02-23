The Noon Optimist Club met on-line on Feb. 17 with Vice President Julie Brock and Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi in charge in the absence of President Ned Calvert. However, we have good news that Ned and his family are doing better. He and his son Phillip have recovered from Covid and his wife Sarah, in rehab in Tyler, is improving.
Optimist Le Ila inspired us with the example of the beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who during his lifetime invested his passion, time, and money in a number of worthy causes. Continuing the tradition, Trebek’s family has donated a portion of his personal wardrobe—much of it worn on-air—to The Doe Fund which has provided jobs, vocational training, education, and social services to more than 28,000 “underserved Americans” coping with addiction, homelessness, and a history of incarceration.
The idea for the clothing drop came from Trebek’s son, Matthew. Together, he and Jeopardy! costume coordinator Steven Zimbelman chose 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sport coats, nine pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas, and three pairs of dress slacks to be donated to The Doe Fund’s Ready, Willing & Able program that provides interview outfits for those hoping to rejoin the workforce.
“We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” Doe Fund president Harriet McDonald told CNN.
Optimists Charles Dixon and John Fortune have taken the time to share photos of themselves enjoying early pre- and post-WWII snows. Optimist Richard Magrill has solicited snow pics of our present white blanket from members, especially hoping that Josh Moore and Julie can get us some from the Deberry area and Michele Fuller and Rachel Hankins from Gregg County. Melissa Al-Ahmadi has sent in several views of the Crockett Elementary area including one of Smalls, their black and white Border Aussie mix.
Fortunately, Optimist Julie Brock had already presented certificates to Fernanda Martinez-Landaverde and Osvaldo Ventura and taken their pictures at Marshall High School as our Young Texans for February before Monday’s snow and school closures. The club expresses its thanks to Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison and Principal Matt Gregory for making this recognition possible. In all there will be eighteen Young Texans selected this year. At the year end Senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected from the group to receive $500 grants.
As Julie makes this week’s presentations on-line, we celebrate Fernanda as the Young Texanne for February. She has broad interests and many favorite teachers but no particular subject area. Among her favorite teachers are: Janna Duck who teaches algebra II and coaches girls soccer; Jeff Ford who teaches advanced placement (AP) world history and human geography; Audrey Cato who teaches AP English; Master Sergeant (Ret.) Michael Cumberland who leads the Air Force Junior ROTC; Deja Hall whose subject is statistics; and Tyrone Robinson who is instructional coach for the math and science departments. Her grade point average is 5.02.
Fernanda’s extra-curricular activities include AVID for first generation college students, AFJROTC, archery, and Mindset Breaking, a University Interscholastic League (UIL) competition in which teams of up to 7 are given scenarios in which they as a group have to resolve situations using the limited resources they have.
“I am active in Saint Joseph Catholic Church, enjoy reading a good book, baking a good batch of cookies or cupcakes and practicing yoga,” Fernanda says, and “I have qualified for Texas championships in archery as well as gaining a 1st place as a part of the UIL Mindset Breaking competitions.”
Optimist Le Ila Dixon shares Fernanda’s interest in baking and asks about her favorites. “I enjoy baking banana muffins/cupcakes with pecans and cinnamon or chocolate chip cookies,” she says.
Fernanda’s future plans include majoring in American Sign Language and becoming an instructor as well as an interpreter. Optimist Richard Magrill is intrigued by this goal and asks her to explain how she got interested in the skill. “Sign language has always interested me from a very young age, and to learn that sign language isn’t universal but that, in fact, every language has its own version, only served to interest me more,” she relates.
“I first learned my ABCs then my colors. The school I had attended had a number of students who were deaf and most of us were taught how to sign a few things to be able to interact with classmates, which I thought was pretty cool for a kindergartner who just wanted to make friends. Teaching us how to sign from a very young age allowed us to make friends despite the obvious barrier.” “I think that is a pretty important lesson for any kid,” she says.
“My personal message to my parents, Enrique Martinez and Maria A. Landaverde is ‘thank you’ for your never-ending love, support and encouragement. You are the reason behind my ambitions and why I always keep going and refuse to give up. I love you!”
Julie then presents Osvaldo Ventura as the Young Texan for February. His grade point average is 5.02 and his favorite subject is math. He reports his favorite teachers as: Amanda Skinner for AP calculus; Jerry Eagan for AP world history and world geography; Janna Duck who teaches algebra II and coaches the girls soccer team; and Jeff Ford whose field is world history and human geography.
Osvaldo is a National Honor Society member, plays in the MHS band and on the soccer team. He is a pin collector, loves video games and is an avid bike rider. He is also a movie fanatic and music listener. He is employed part-time at Jucy’s Taco.
In line with his interest in math, he plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and pursue a career as an accountant.
Osvaldo’s personal message to his parents, Abel and Paula Ventura, is as follows: “Thank you for everything you have given me and all the moments that we have had together and for all the sacrifices you have made to make sure I am never missing anything.”