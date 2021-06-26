The Noon Optimist Club recently got to know its newest member, Jeremy Dreesen a little bit better at its June 23 meeting. Rachel Hankins brought Jeremy to the club and they collaborated on his “howdy” presentation.
The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online June 23 under the leadership of President Julie Brock, Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi, and Treasurer Michele Fuller.
The club is excited to introduce its most recent new member, Jeremy Dreesen. Jeremy was introduced to the community involvement the Optimist Club participates in by his favorite co-worker, Optimist Rachel Hankins. After his attending only one meeting, Rachel convinced Jeremy to sign up and join her and Optimist Ben Dickson in membership. These three work together for Dickson Insurance Agency which is located in Marshall. You may recognize Jeremy from our previous article highlighting the magnificent work of Sheryl Fogle with Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Harrison County.
Faith and community are very important to Jeremy and he demonstrates this passion in his efforts throughout the East Texas community and beyond. Jeremy is an active member of Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) and serves as vice chair on the Board of Directors for the Marion County Hospital Board that administers the indigent healthcare program for Marion County.
Jeremy has over 28 years’ experience in assisting his clients in designing strategies to help them preserve and manage their wealth. He embraces his role as his clients’ trusted advisor and is passionately committed to understanding their goals, values, aspirations and concerns.
He works with high-net-worth clients including physicians, successful individuals, families and business owners to create investment strategies that are designed to help balance his clients’ growth and/or income needs. As a trusted advisor, Jeremy’s goal is to understand the needs of high-net-worth investors and the complexities involved with coordinating their investment, estate and tax planning strategies.
To address these specialized requirements Jeremy has developed strong alliances with other professionals, CPS’s and estate attorneys. These alliances have been carefully built over time with people who share Jeremy’s values and the desire to provide outstanding service to their clients.
Jeremy is a graduate of Jefferson High School in Jefferson. He has a Bachelor’s degree from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi and a Retirement Income Certified Professional degree from The American College of Financial Services in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
Jeremy and his wife Terri reside in rural Marion County with their several pets; they have five grown sons. Baseball has always been a favorite past time of his. On the weekends and some weeknights, you can find Jeremy on the baseball fields. For the last several years he has umpired all over the south for high school and college baseball games.
We asked Jeremy what, besides Rachel’s persuasion, made him interested in joining the Noon Optimist Club and he said, “ I joined to help serve and promote the youth of our community.”
“We could not be more pleased as an organization to welcome Jeremy Dreesen to our club. Please help the Noon Optimist Club of Marshall welcome Jeremy Dreesen,” organizers said.
Optimist Le Ila Dixon shared good news this week with the insight that 78 percent of Americans feel a deep sense of gratitude at least once a week. Her stories stretched from coast to coast.
With a name like hers, gratitude might seem to come naturally to Dawn Joy of Glen Burnie, Maryland. But it was not until she nearly drowned 20 years ago that Joy “really learned to be grateful for every day...When you have gratitude you see all the good things in your life.”
She’s especially grateful for all those wagging tails that keep passing through her life: the 162 “sick, injured, blind, and senior” miniature schnauzers whose lives she has already helped turn around.
Three years ago she started Homeward Bound Schnauzer Rescue Inc. after volunteering for a rescue organization that would find homes only for healthy young dogs. “But it’s dogs in despair who truly need rescue,” she decided. “So, our motto is, ‘We say yes when others say no.’” Just last year Homeward Bound paid $60,827 in veterinary bills, she says, to make rescued dogs well enough to enter new homes.
“You get to see them blossom,” says Joy. “Even some of the sickest dogs have this joy that springs from the gratitude of a second chance at life — which is what I got…I’m grateful for every day.”
“Life can be overwhelming at times,” admits Kai Koerber, 18. He should know. He was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when a gunman opened fire in 2018, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others!
One way Koerber, a freshman at the University of California at Berkeley, copes with that experience is “to just take time to think about what you’re truly grateful for. What you have.” Gratitude helps “keep you grounded in reality.”
Drawing on the Eastern meditation practices he learned from his parents, he’s teamed up with Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center to develop a wellness technology initiative that will bring neurotech and personal wellness spaces to campus in an effort to teach people how to attain “a better state of mind” and live “happy, healthy lives.” He’s grateful, he says, for his parents and “the opportunity to make a difference in the world.”
Gratitude “gets us in the habit of paying attention to the things going well in our lives,” explains Emiliana Simon-Thomas. She co-teaches an online course on happiness at Berkeley that has attracted 580,000 students since 2014.
Simon-Thomas says gratitude is “also a recognition that these things are not always a result of your own prowess or genius but of the other people — or for some, a higher force or power — that are sources of happiness in your life.” This, she says, “helps us connect with others in a meaningful way.”
“Gratitude,” Le Ila emphasized helps us in the words of our creed “to look at the sunny side of everything and make our optimism come true.”