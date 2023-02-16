An Ore City man was arrested after the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said he stole nearly $10,000 in guitars and band equipment from a home in the Diana area.
Karl Nicolas Chapman, 41, has been charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 and burglary of a building on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said they took a report in the Diana area on Feb. 8 where nearly $10,000 in guitars and band equipment had been stolen during a residential burglary.
"The suspect was caught committing the theft on security cameras," the sheriff's office said. "The homeowner posted screenshots of the suspect to Facebook. People in the Diana community quickly identified the suspect."
The sheriff's office said an arrest warrant was obtained for Chapman, and he was eventually located in the Hallsville area and taken into custody. Investigators have recovered most of the stolen equipment and returned it to the owner. This incident is still an ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office said.
"I want to thank the Ore City and Diana communities for helping us solve this case to hold the suspect accountable and return the property to its rightful owners," Sheriff Brandon "BJ" Fletcher said. "We love helping and serving our communities, and we appreciate their continued trust and support.”