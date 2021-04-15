JEFFERSON — Classic and collector cars will once again ride into the streets of downtown Jefferson this weekend as part of the 21st annual Outlaw Nationals Car Show event.
More than 150 vintage and unique vehicles will be on display April 16 and 17 in downtown Jefferson during the Outlaw Nationals Car Show event, which is open and free to the public.
Registration will begin from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday in front of Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club in Jefferson. From 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, karaoke will happen inside Auntie Skinner’s.
The event will kick off again bright and early on Saturday with registration again outside of Auntie Skinner’s from 8 a.m. to noon. Vehicle judging will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the Wipeout Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. The awards ceremony and the winner of a 50/50 raffle drawing will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 6 to 8 p.m., a live auction will be held.
The Captain Joe Band will take the stage at Auntie Skinner’s to provide live music entertainment from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
All running vehicles are invited to register for the car show and registration is $25 per vehicle.
To register online, visit www.eventbrite.com and to learn more about the event, visit the Outlaw Nationals Car Show Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D