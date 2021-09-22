House District 9 State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) is slated to give some legislative updates on Friday as he participates in the annual Texas Tribune Festival, streaming online now through Saturday.
“This year’s program boasts an exciting, diverse lineup of speakers and panels, including several big names in policy and politics, both in Texas and beyond,” a spokesperson stated, on behalf of the Tribune.
Paddie and other electricity and energy experts will participate in a virtual panel, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, to discuss how the Texas Legislature responded to the winter storm.
Paddie has been both praised and condemned in recent weeks locally in regard to his response to the winter storm as it relates to the state’s grid system. During an event last month, a panelist on the Texas Conservative Mamas Truth Tour stop here in Harrison County faulted Paddie for the near-collapse in the state’s power grid system during February’s deadly winter blackout.
The panelist, Tracye Bradford, who has worked on the electric grid reform issue with Sen. Bob Hall (R-Rockwall), told attendees at the tour that she could clearly remember a moment in 2017 when the Paddie killed a bill that could’ve prevented the catastrophic power outage.
“That bill could’ve started the process that would’ve made the difference in 2021,” she said.
In response to that, Paddie said that the bill Bradford referred to, SB 83, was not passed by the Senate until the very end of the 85th legislative session, and never received a hearing in the House. Paddie said he did not take any action related to SB 83 during that session nor in a House committee hearing.
Nevertheless, Paddie said he is proud of the latest action he did take to prevent any future failures the state experienced, back in February.
“I am proud of SB 3, which I authored this past session, which is the most wide-ranging reform of our electrical system in two decades,” Paddie said. “I am confident that this legislation will strengthen our entire grid and help incorporate new technology while making our existing infrastructure more resilient.”
Paddie also responded last week to grievances outlined in a censure passed against him by the Harrison County Republican Party’s executive committee.
According to the censure, Senate Bill 1606, a commonsense bipartisan electric grid integrity bill authored by 23 senators led by Sen. Bob Hall, was passed out of the Senate, received by the House, and referred to Chairman Chris Paddie’s State Affairs Committee on May 13, and House Bill 3792 by Matt Shaheen, a bill in the House identical to Senate Bill 1606, was referred to Chairman Chris Paddie’s State Affairs Committee on March 22.
“Chairman Chris Paddie, ignoring the fact that the Texas electric grid came dangerously close to collapsing, endangering the lives of millions of Texans who are still vulnerable to another significant weather event, allowed both SB 1606 and HB 3792 to die in his committee without even a committee hearing; and this, after allowing the lives of millions of Texans to continue to be endangered with an insufficiently protected electric grid,” the censure stated.
In his response, Paddie said the censure motion is a lie of omission, citing several examples of legislation which did not pass, but choosing to ignore other pieces of legislation that he co-authored and supported relating to the same topics.
In a Harrison County Republican Women luncheon last Friday, guest speaker Michelle Brannon praised Paddie for his efforts in reforming the Public Utility Commission.
Brannon mentioned Paddie’s efforts while sharing her story of how she, along with many others, took a stand to push for power line legislation, following the death of her son 17-year-old Will Brannon and two other Boy Scouts, 16-year-old Heath Faucheux and 11-year-old Thomas Larry. The Boy Scouts were fatally electrocuted at Lake O’ The Pines when the topsail mast of the catamaran they were in contacted a poorly maintained and dangerously low-hanging power line.
After initially turning to the PUC to help secure power line safety, to no avail, Brannon said the families were able to count on Rep. Paddie, particularly for assistance.
“By the time the 86th legislative session started in January 2019, Rep. Chris Paddie had already drafted a bill and was working with the Public Utility Commission and industry representatives,” Brannon said.
Even when they faced opposition from lobbyists and utility companies, Paddie and Sen. Bryan Hughes pushed even harder to ensure that House Bill 4150 became law, she said.
As a result, in May 2019, just 60 days after the bill was filed, the House Bill 4150 (affectionately named the William Thomas Heath Power Line Safety Act) was unanimously approved by both the House and the Senate and later signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Brannon said thankfully, Paddie, again, was influential in reforming the PUC, as the families continued their work by making sure the PUC implemented and enforced the new rules,
“As you know, Rep. Paddie was instrumental in having hearings. He is the committee chair of the committee that oversees the Public Utility Commissions,” said Brannon. “During the spring and during the latest session, he spent a lot of time in working to get new reform with the PUC, and that bill passed.
“And we can account for, we attend meetings and we see the work that Paddie has done in Austin,” she said of what she and her team has witnessed. “We see the changes of the PUC, how it’s going to benefit, not just our mission, but all issues regarding utilities.”
More festival highlights
In addition to Rep. Paddie’s panel, this week’s Texas Tribune Festival will highlight other hot topics and issues impacting the state, as well. Hot topics for the week include: Criminal Justice Reform and the 87th with Jeff Leach and Joe Moody; climate change and what can be done to combat it; and political, humanitarian, security at the Texas-Mexico border.
Other speakers for the week include: U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, Nikole Hannah-Jones, staff writer at the New York Times Magazine and creator of “The 1619 Project,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies — to name a few.
The Tribune has also invited authors of more than 20 books to this year’s “Trib Fest” and has partnered with BookPeople to provide a virtual bookstore.
“The Texas Tribune Festival is a multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, headlined by names you already know alongside those you should,” festival officials said.
Organizers encourage the public to tune in to the festival by registering online at festival.texastribune.org.
“Join us to be challenged and surprised by thoughtful panel discussions, unexpected talent mashups and must-see interviews curated by the Texas Tribune,” organizers said.