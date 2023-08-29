Local nurse Anasia Miles hosted a relaxing paint therapy event at the Marshall Public Library this weekend, with the aim of offering a new mindfulness opportunity for the people of Marshall.
“It’s really about mindfulness,” she said, “Its about taking a second to think and breathe and focus on something, and to watch something you visualized come to life, that you can take home.”
The event was for people of all ages and job descriptions who are looking to find a new way to relax and spend time working on an artistic project.
A wide range of pre-drawn canvases were available to the community to browse and pick their favorite from and then paint as they wished.
Miles herself has been a nurse for the last seven years, and said that she has always had a love for painting and for art.
Combining her hobby with her work, she found that art was a great way to distress from the high intensity work she does as a nurse, and wanted to bring that same outlet to the community.
This is the first full community event that Miles has hosted, though she said she hopes to create more in the future.
Two local vendors were also present at the event, with Ms. Kim’s Pecan treats on site selling a range of desserts to those present. Sisters Hope Hall and Arianna Griffith were also on site selling their home made bracelets to those in attendance.
She said that the next event is scheduled tentatively for Sept. 23, with more information available on Facebook at Paint Therapy, and by following her on Facebook at Anasia Miles.